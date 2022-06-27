Horrific Rape Case Ends Collaborations With Lebanon-Based Art Magazine Ma3azef

Social media posts by the Lebanese manager of Barzakh bookshop and space in Beruit Fátima Fouad have driven major attention online as she narrated detailed anecdotes of the night she said she was raped by a Jordanian-Palestinian musician and another Egyptian one.

Fátima Fouad's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram posts that were posted on Saturday gave full records of what she went through on 2020 New Year's Eve, during a music event organized by Lebanon's Ma3azef magazine.

Detailing the horrors she lived during that night, Fátima Fouad explained that she was raped by two musicians after they drugged her during the event. She also accused Ma3azef of disregarding her claims when she later reported the rape case to organizers.

Throughout Fátima Fouad's testimony, she referred to the two people who raped her with their initials, B.S and A.M, explaining that the first is a Jordanian-Palestinian musician and the other is an Egyptian one.

Following Fátima Fouad's posts, online people widely shared her story, demanded justice, and called on Ma3azef to take responsibility and investigate the case.

بيان أولي تنشره مؤسسة معازف على خلفية الجريمة التي تعرّضت لها فاطمة فؤاد في حفلة معازف ٢٠١٩ في بيروت. pic.twitter.com/ZSsJBpS1d2 — معازف (@Ma3azef) June 26, 2022

Translation: "Initial statement by Ma3azef organization in light of the crime against Fátima Fouad on New Year's Eve party 2019 in Beruit".

Moreover, many social media users looked up names of musicians who took part in the New Year's Eve party organized by Ma3azef by the end of 2019 and concluded that the musicians she accused of rape are Jordanian-Palestinian Bashar Suleiman known by the name Lil Asaf, in addition to the Beruit-based Egyptian musician and singer Aya Metwalli.

Neither of the two artists has yet commented on these accusations.

أطالب بحذف مقالتي المنشورة على "معازف"، متمنية من جميع الكتّاب المشاركين أن يفعّلوا هذه السياسة، في سبيل أوّلًا إعمال معاقبة جمعية لمؤسسة أعادت إنتاج الاستباحة بحقّ الضحيّة حينما اختارت الاصطفاف بجوار المجرم. لهذا الاصطفاف ثمن يجب أن تدفعه المؤسسة، يهزّ فكرة بقائها من الأساس. — Orouba Othman (@OthmanOrouba) June 26, 2022

Translation: "I demand the removal of my article published on Ma3azef, hoping that all writers follow in my steps, first and foremost to ensure collective punishment for the organization that had allowed the crime to proceed against the victim by choosing to side with the criminal. They should pay the for this choice."

Expressing solidarity with Fátima Fouad, online people called for a full boycott of Ma3azef and its content, using the hashtag #فلنقاطع_معازف (boycott Ma3azef), including several writers who demanded the removal of their own articles from the website.

Translation: "Based on testimony by survivor Fátima Fouad yesterday which condemns, in addition to artists perpetrators, the administration of Ma3zef for the silence, complicity, and inactions towards mentioned artists. This comes at a time the AFAC - The Arab Fund for Arts and Culture prepares for the "Meidan" event to celebrate its 15th anniversary, for which we [...] announce ending our partnership with Ma3azef, effective immediately".

Ma3azef later issued a statement condemning Fátima Fouad's rape, expressing regret for not taking action earlier, and pledging to prevent any similar incidents in the future.

The statement followed several posts by organizations that announced halting already planned collaborations with Ma3azef based on Fátima Fouad's testimony.