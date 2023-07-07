Ex-Muslim burns Quran in Russia, triggers anger

ALBAWABA - An ex-Muslim man, originally from Egypt, has triggered wide controversy on social media after a video of him pouring alcohol on Quran and burning it in Russia.

The video was reburked by Muslims and authorities in Russia's Ulyanovsk province which arrested him after the sharing the clip online, Ulyanovsk mayor Aleksey Russkikh said.

On Wednesday, the governor posted on Telegram: "A video clip circulated on the Internet, of a foreign citizen desecrating the Quran, the holy book of Muslims. According to preliminary information, it was an outlet for provocation in the city of Ulyanovsk."

In the footage, an Egyptian, ex-Muslim man, who was identified as Saied Abu Mustafa, was seen pouring alcohol on the holy Quean and setting it on fire.

The Egyptian man was accused by Russian authorities of desecrating the Qur'an which said that he will be punished for his "unaccepted" behavior.

This comes after an Iraqi man Salwan Momika, 37, in Sweden burnt the Quran in front of Stockholm Mosque on June 30 and under the protection of the Swedish police which described it as part of free-speech protections in the country.

The burning of the Quran has triggered massive condemnation from many countries in the Middle East, including Jordan and Iraq.