Using F22s: Trump’s 'Bizarre' Plan to Involve China in the Russia War

Published March 6th, 2022 - 06:15 GMT
Donald Trump and F22
Donald Trump had also talked about China "copying America's F22" on Fox News in August 2020. (Shutterstock: EQRoy)

Even though Donald Trump is no longer President of the United States, he is still stirring online conversations with controversial statements over the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to a tweet by investigative political reporter at the Washington Post Josh Dawsey, former US President Donald Trump suggested his vision to deal with the worsening situation in Ukraine as Russian troops keep trying to seize the capital city of Kyiv since the 24th of February 2022.

The proposal reported is believed to have taken place at a donors' dinner, during which Donald Trump repeated his August 2020 claims that China has copied the US-manufactured F22 fighter aircraft, saying the US military could take advantage of this and use its F22 with "Chinese flags to bomb the shit out out of Russia."

Josh Dawsey continued to report that Trump's plan would include "accusing China of bombing Russian targets" so a military confrontation would start between the two countries "while the US could sit back and watch."

 As soon as Josh Dawsey's tweet came out it was shared by thousands of Twitter users, many of whom expressed relief that Donald Trump is no longer the US President, saying that his proposal risks the whole globe and extends the borders of the current war in Ukraine to a potential world war. 

During a phone interview on Fox News in August 2020 and while he was President of the US, Donald Trump had accused China of "copying" the US-made F22 aircraft, suggesting that the Chinese-made Chengdu J-20 is a replica of the F22.

