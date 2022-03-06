Using F22s: Trump’s 'Bizarre' Plan to Involve China in the Russia War

Even though Donald Trump is no longer President of the United States, he is still stirring online conversations with controversial statements over the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to a tweet by investigative political reporter at the Washington Post Josh Dawsey, former US President Donald Trump suggested his vision to deal with the worsening situation in Ukraine as Russian troops keep trying to seize the capital city of Kyiv since the 24th of February 2022.

Trump mused to donors that we should take our F-22 planes, "put the Chinese flag on them and bomb the shit out" out of Russia. "And then we say, China did it, we didn't do, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch." — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 6, 2022

The proposal reported is believed to have taken place at a donors' dinner, during which Donald Trump repeated his August 2020 claims that China has copied the US-manufactured F22 fighter aircraft, saying the US military could take advantage of this and use its F22 with "Chinese flags to bomb the shit out out of Russia."

Josh Dawsey continued to report that Trump's plan would include "accusing China of bombing Russian targets" so a military confrontation would start between the two countries "while the US could sit back and watch."

Like the F-22, an air superiority fighter jet, could take on the role of a bomber & the Russians wouldn't notice the difference between an F-22 & a JH-7, a copy of their own TU-16. #TrumpIsARussianAsset #TrumpIsACriminal #ChineseF22 https://t.co/YoMGO5Ip4p — Cutbeart Edmunds (@cutbeart) March 6, 2022

As soon as Josh Dawsey's tweet came out it was shared by thousands of Twitter users, many of whom expressed relief that Donald Trump is no longer the US President, saying that his proposal risks the whole globe and extends the borders of the current war in Ukraine to a potential world war.

So Trump wants us to put Chinese flags on our F-22's, which he believes are literally invisible, and send them to bomb Russia, even though they are not bombers, to trick Russia into going to war with China even though he doesn't think anyone can see them.



Do I have that right? — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) March 6, 2022

there is a 0% chance that donald trump can specifically identify an F-22 pic.twitter.com/vUtw7pDxOR — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 5, 2020

During a phone interview on Fox News in August 2020 and while he was President of the US, Donald Trump had accused China of "copying" the US-made F22 aircraft, suggesting that the Chinese-made Chengdu J-20 is a replica of the F22.