A Facebook Live Might Need Govt Permission in Jordan Soon

Last week, the Jordanian government proposed a new media regulation law, one that imposes new restrictions on social media networks in the country as well as news websites operating in Jordan, prompting angry reactions amongst the public.

According to the new proposal, news websites working within Jordan will have to pay more than $700 USD for the annual license, instead of the current $70 USD.

Moreover, the law suggests that individuals who use social media networks for live streaming should first receive government permission to do so, in what has been perceived by journalists as "an attempt to silence as many people as possible." The new proposal suggests that individuals who start "unauthorized" live streaming on Facebook, Instagram, or other platforms, can face up to 5 years in jail.

Translation: "The rejection of the new media regulations proposal is trending in Jordan."

تصر الحكومة ان لا تتراجع وتسحب انظمة الاعلام التي قدمتها هيئة الاعلام لديوان الرأي والتشريع .

الانظمة لا اسباب موجبة لها سوى التضييق على حرية التعبير والاعلام والانترنت.

هي محاولة لاحكام قبضتها على الاعلام وفضاء السوشيل ميديا، وهي معركة تسيئ لصورة الاردن في العالم. — Nidal Mansour (@CdfjNidal) August 31, 2021

Translation: "The govt is insisting on not withdrawing the media law proposal which has been introduced by the media commission to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau. There is no need for these regulations but to limit press freedom in traditional and new media. This is an attempt by the govt to control the media and online spaces which harms Jordan's image in the world."

Even though the Jordanian parliament has yet to vote on whether this proposal can turn into effective laws, hundreds of Jordanians took to social media platforms to express their rejection of it, saying that the country's recent media regulations have only been meant to "limit freedoms and stop criticism of the government."

Translation: "photos of the protest organized outside the Jordan Press Association against the new media law."

On Sunday, dozens of Jordanian journalists and activists gathered for a protest outside of the Jordan Press Association stating their dissatisfaction with the proposal and calling on the Jordanian government to stop limiting freedoms in the country.