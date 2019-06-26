Fake Poem to Princess Haya by Dubai’s Ruler Shared Online

New updates have been surrounding the internet rumors of Princess Haya’s escape from UAE to Germany, yet the story is still surrounded by uncertainty and misinformation.





On Monday, a poem circulated social media with users claiming it is written by Dubai’s Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed, who is known for writing Nabati poetry.

However, the poem was first shared by a group believed to run by fans of Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, known as Faz3.

In the supposed poem, Sheikh Mohammed reproaches a woman for leaving her family and home and accuses her of betrayal and lying.

قصيدة : عشتي ومتي

شعر : الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم pic.twitter.com/hQvO463wr7 — قروب فزاع (@groupfazza) June 23, 2019

Translation: “A poem called: “You Lived, You Died” by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”

The poem seemed fake as it was poorly written and constructed, leading people to question its credibility.

القصيده مب موثوقه انتبه حسابات وهميه الي تنشر القصيده — الدانه (@aldanahh_0) June 25, 2019

Translation: “The poem is not credible. Be careful, there are fake accounts sharing this poem.”

While there is still no official comment from Jordan or UAE on the Haya story, more claims and arguments were made as the story attracted the attention of the internet.

The story of a Princess Haya's escape to Germany dominated Arabic social media at the weekend when social media users claimed the daughter of King Hussein of Jordan, has fled the UAE to Germany as a result of the family violence she and her daughter faced from her husband.

While there is still no apparent facts or background information on the story, it is being shared by many unverified accounts.

If the escape of #PrincessHaya is indeed true, it would be very important that Germany made a statement on it. — Νick Antoniou (@NickAntoniou) June 24, 2019

Some attribute an supposed escape to baseless rumors of domestic violence or imprisonment. Other rumors jumped to conclusions and accused Sheikh Mohammed of harassing his daughter, Sheikha Al-Jalila, leading Princess Haya to flee the country.

One key source for the story who cited official sources confirming the princess’ escape is Palestinian-American journalist Osama Fawzi.

If these rumours of Princess Haya’s escape from Dubai are proven right, it goes to show that not only Sheikh Mohammed’s daughters like #FreeLatifa are subject to oppression and violence, even the prime wives are. https://t.co/MR4WgARAlk — supermarko (@supermarko7) June 23, 2019

On his YouTube channel, Fawzi went to provide details of the alleged "escape" to Germany in addition to screenshots that he used to corroborate events, but his connections remain extremely tenuous.

One of the screenshots he provided referred to a project funded by Princess Haya being withdrawn in Jordan on May 22nd, without mentioning that funding projects are regularly canceled in the region for a wide range of reasons.