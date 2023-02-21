Fears of nuclear war grow amid Russian TV countdown

ALBAWABA - A countdown started on some Russian state TVs igniting multiple theories on the reasons behind it.

Many people questioned the countdown with fear especially as it comes at a sensitive time as Feb. 24 marks the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The countdown to the unknown happening in Russia 😳😳



What do you think Putin is upto use of nuclear weapon??? pic.twitter.com/9umEBRWomH — Mwatela🇨🇩🇳🇿🇯🇵 (@mwatelanyatta) February 20, 2023

Several theories emerged online where some allegedly said Russia might be preparing to use nuclear weapons in its war with Ukraine, while others claimed that the countdown could be related to a Russian announcement of either winning or losing the war.

Some people said Russia started its countdown to "hour X."

Billboards that read: "Russia's border has no end" and "Watch and enjoy" along with the date where the countdown ends; Feb. 21, 2023, were spotted in Russia.

Countdown to Putin's tomorrow speech has begun



The theme: "Russia's Border has No End"



Rather ominous... Kiev? Paris? London? Washington?



Still Russia? pic.twitter.com/hWrFHYfuiJ — ((🆆3⃣🅱🆂🜃🅶3⃣)) (@w3bsag3) February 21, 2023

However, some media reported that the countdown is for Russian President Vladimir Putin's nation address on Monday. During his speech, Putin stressed maintaining his strategy on war in Ukraine. Putin stated: "We aren’t fighting the Ukrainian people."

He maintained: "The Ukrainian people have become hostages of the Kyiv regime and its Western masters."