Female doll with male gentiles sparks debate

ALBAWABA - A photo of a female doll has sparked debate on social media platforms for having male genitals.

The image was shared first by a Twitter user, named Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis, who was shocked to see that the girl doll owns male genitals. In a post, the user said: "What is this?"

What is this? pic.twitter.com/Mc2OU7l6JQ — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) May 8, 2023

The post gained massive engagement with over 1 million views and thousands of comments, likes and retweets. The doll was seen wearing a purple shirt, short and a colorful head ribbon.

Some users complained that doll factories are now promoting LGBTQ+ methodology and accused them of manipulating "small kids' heads." A person commented: "An ugly male doll with an inappropriate haircut and clothing."

Pro-LGBTQ+ members supported the idea of creating the transgender doll saying that children nowadays should start supporting diversity and the acceptance of others in the community and such dolls will encourage and ease the process.

On the other hand, a similar transgender doll dragged the same attention in 2020 when a person took a photo of it inside one of the toy store in Russia.