A Ferrari-Driving Intern And an Israeli Model: Assad’s Cousin’s Lifestyle Accidentally Exposed

Filming one of his popular internet videos, internet vlogger Daniel Mac ran into Ali Makhlouf, the cousin of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, while riding a $300,000 Ferrari Spider in Los Angeles, giving millions of Syrians a glance of the young Makhlouf's lifestyle.

He doesn’t do anything for a living but his dad Rami Makhlouf (Assad’s cousin) سارق نص مصاري سوريا. pic.twitter.com/nueFW8ssz9 — خالد|Khaled (@0Khaled_00) October 11, 2021

Translation: "He doesn’t do anything for a living but his dad Rami Makhlouf (Assad’s cousin), stealing half of Syria's money"

Ali Makhlouf is the son of a well-known Syrian businessman and tycoon Rami Makhlouf, who is the first maternal cousin of Bashar Al-Assad, who has always been accused of exploiting his connection to the Assad family for business purposes.

Consequently, many Syrians had strong reactions after watching the "What do You do For a Living?" video posted by Daniel Mac in which Ali Makhlouf said he is an intern in an LA company, which raised even more eyebrows considering the extravagant car he was riding along with a young woman.

According to @enabbaladi, Ali Rami Makhlouf, the son of the internationally sanctioned Rami Makhlouf (Assad's cousin) is hanging out with Michal Idan, an Israeli model, in Los Angelos, driving a Ferrari 488.https://t.co/4nlJ3iDSJ0 — Maher Barotchi ماهر (@MaherBarotchi) October 13, 2021

Thousands of Syrian commentators attacked the Assad and Makhlouf families for allegedly "amassing a fortune" in the country that suffered poverty prior to the 2011 revolution in addition to severe sufferings after the war, resulting in thousands of dead and millions of refugees across the world.

During the 2000s, Rami Makhlouf was considered the wealthiest man in Syria, exclusively owning the country's telecommunications networks, in addition to many retail, banking, and real estate companies.

صورة نجل رامي مخلوف مع عارضة ازياء إسرائيلية تختصر حقيقة عائلة الأسد ذات الأصول الفقيرة استولت على الحكم عام ١٩٧٠ عبر الجيش، استخدمت شعارات رنانة بالتحرير.

حاليا تمتلك المليارات من خلال سرقة السوريين، تعيش حياة بذخ وترف مقابل حياة بؤس وفقر للسوريين.

صورة تكفي لألف ثورة.#سورية pic.twitter.com/SgP9l15rPS — محمد ياسين نجار (@MyasseinNajjar) October 14, 2021

Translation: "Picture of Rami Makhlouf's son with an Israeli model shows the truth of the Assad family with poor origins until they took over in 1970 through the military. The family has been using catchy slogans of liberation since then. Now, they have billions stolen off Syrians to live a luxurious lifestyle while Syrians struggle with poverty and misery. This photo is enough for a thousand revolutions."

Moreover, internet users have linked the young woman who appeared in the video with Ali Makhlouf to the Israeli LA-based model Michal Idan, pointing out what they described as "hypocrisy" of the Assad's promoting "an unreal decades-old stance against Israel to stay in power."