Finland minister describes Arabs as 'monkeys'

ALBAWABA - A Finnish minister was blasted after his letters were leaked online which are filled with many racist comments against Arabs, Middle Easterns and Africans.

Helsingin Sanomat (HS) newspaper leaked the messages by Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs Wille Rydman, which were sent to his ex-partner, contained very racist slurs.

According to the Finnish newspaper, the messages were sent in 2016 when Rydman was an MP member representing the National Coalition Party (NCP) and a member of the Constitutional and Administration Committees.

Rydman also made a racist comment against Somali numbers in Finland by saying you can find them "everywhere."

فنلندا...



العثور على رسائل كتبها وزير الشؤون الاقتصادية الحالي "Wille Rydman" كتب فيها: العرب وسكان الشرق الأوسط مثل "القرود" و "قرود الصحراء".



وفي رسالة أخرى كتب: الصوماليون مثل العشب تجدهم في بلدنا ينتشرون في كل مكان.



وفي رسالة ثالثة: نحن النازيون لا نحب تسمية أبنائنا بأسماء… pic.twitter.com/iOJaRmcbqa — إياد الحمود (@Eyaaaad) July 31, 2023

In one of the messages to his girlfriend, he wrote: "But once the lily of the valley plant has been brought to this plot, you can find it everywhere as it spreads and reproduces like a Somali. So if you want Somali lilies of the valley in your flowerbed, you can find them here and transplant them."

In another message, the Finnish minister called Arabs and Middle Eastern people as "monkeys" and "desert monkeys."

Nevertheless, he also once supported the ban on hijabs for Muslim women by saying: "I'd still rather ban people wearing scarves than those headscarves."