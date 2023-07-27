Tunisian MP makes racist comment against Africans

  1. Home
Published July 27th, 2023 - 08:34 GMT
African migrants
A Tunisian female MP raised a paper with the sentence: "Africans are meant to ruin the country through Sfax." (Twitter/ X.com)

ALBAWABA - A Tunisian member of the parliament caused controversy on social media after she made a very racist attack against African migrants.

During a session in Tunis, a Tunisian female MP raised a paper with the sentence: "Africans are meant to ruin the country through Sfax."

A huge campaign was launched against the racist comment which was made by the Tunisian MP, who claimed that African migrants are part of a plan aimed at destroying the Tunisian system. 

African migrants are facing harsh life circumstances in Tunisia's Sfax as many are left without food and water in the middle of the heatwave and in a temperature which would reach 50 degrees Celsius.

A migrant revealed that now "criminal gangs" are now forcing African migrants to pay money if they need to stay and "rent" shade. 

According to a Nigerian migrant, "Now, some people ask us for five dinars (US$1.6) for an hour so we can sit under trees. It's ridiculous."

Human rights advocates and organizations have been calling out for an international help for African migrants who are suffering in Sfax to get asylum as they urged world leaders to send help amid the harsh situation. 

