First accident in Gaza, lion bite kills child

ALBAWABA A 6-year-old child died of wounds sustained after being attacked by a zoo lion in Khan Yunis, Gaza, the deceased child was “Hamada Nidal Ikteet, officials in the Palestinian territory said.

The child was taken to a hospital in the city, where he died, a medical source said.

مراسل شهاب: وفاة الطفل حمادة نضال حسن اقطيط (6 سنوات) إثر تعرضه للإصابة في الرأس من أسد حديقة أصداء بخانيونس جنوب قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/F8qNf4shIh — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 1, 2023

The child entered through a small hole in the iron fence wrapped with barbed wire, then reached the lion’s cage and approached it, and a lion bit him from the head, then the security men came and pulled the child while he was bleeding from his head and was taken to the hospital.

فاجعة جديدة.. الطفل حمادة نضال اقطيط الذي توفي بعد أن هاجمه أسدٌ داخل حديقة الحيوان في مدينة أصداء جنوب قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/FijdKKgbEG — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) May 1, 2023

“The child climbed the protective wall surrounding the lion’s cage and approached one of its openings,” police spokesman Ayman al-Batniji said in a statement.

He added that the police have opened an investigation into the incident.

اسد يقتل طفل في غزة ، الحماية والتأمين ضعيف جداً ، هذا مكان يصلح لوضع دجاج وليس اسد ، الرحمة لروح الطفل ، من يتحمل هذا الاهمال والتسيب. pic.twitter.com/Gs2ZGcOjhr — 𓂆 Eyad| إِيَادٌ (@ehajjarr) May 1, 2023

It was the first known fatality from animals kept at private zoos in the crowded and impoverished Palestinian territory.

Gaza has several small private zoos where animals are kept in deplorable conditions.