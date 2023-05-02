First accident in Gaza, lion bite kills child

  1. Home
Published May 2nd, 2023 - 07:03 GMT
Shutterstock
A six-year-old boy died  after being mauled by a caged lioness

ALBAWABA  A 6-year-old child died of wounds sustained after being attacked by a zoo lion in Khan Yunis, Gaza, the deceased child was “Hamada Nidal Ikteet, officials in the Palestinian territory said.

The child was taken to a hospital in the city, where he died, a medical source said.

The child entered through a small hole in the iron fence wrapped with barbed wire, then reached the lion’s cage and approached it, and a lion bit him from the head, then the security men came and pulled the child while he was bleeding from his head and was taken to the hospital.

“The child climbed the protective wall surrounding the lion’s cage and approached one of its openings,” police spokesman Ayman al-Batniji said in a statement.

He added that the police have opened an investigation into the incident.

It was the first known fatality from animals kept at private zoos in the crowded and impoverished Palestinian territory.

Gaza has several small private zoos where animals are kept in deplorable conditions.

 

