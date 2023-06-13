First picture of 4 Amazon children in hospital

  1. Home
June 13th, 2023
Amazon
(Photo by Handout Colombian Air Force / Colombian Air Force / AFP)

ALBAWABA Exclusive photos show the four children in the hospital, on the mend, playing with stuffed animals and drawing with crayons, after managed to survive for 40 days in the Amazon jungle after their plane crashed have been reunited with their family.

The four siblings, aged one, five, nine and 13, survived the crash but were left to fend for themselves while lost in Colombia's southern jungle.

Ranoque, speaking to reporters outside the hospital, clarified that Lesly, a 13-year-old girl, has provided one important piece of information: her mother was indeed alive for a period of four days.

Details of what happened to the youngsters, and what they did, have been emerging gradually and in small pieces, so it could take some time to have a better picture of their ordeal.

 

 

