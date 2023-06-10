4 children,including baby found alive in Amazon after 40 days

ALBAWABA Four Indigenous children miraculously survived a tragic plane crash in the Amazon, which claimed the lives of three adults.

Following the devastating incident, they embarked on a daunting journey through the unforgiving jungle, enduring numerous challenges for a remarkable span of 40 days.

Eventually, their resilience prevailed as they were discovered alive by Colombian soldiers.

On Friday, the joyous revelation of their rescue brought forth a delightful conclusion to a captivating saga that had gripped the hearts of numerous Colombians.

The searchers tirelessly scoured the rainforest, experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions, as they fervently sought the whereabouts of the young ones.

How four kids on board a plane that crashed in the Amazon jungle managed to survive for my 40 days. ABC's @ReenaRoy has the story. https://t.co/6Zao0AspvA pic.twitter.com/4jxBzhamDi — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 10, 2023

President Gustavo Petro celebrated the news upon returning from Cuba, where he signed a cease-fire with representatives of the National Liberation Army rebel group.

He said he hoped to talk with them Saturday, and officials said late Friday that the youngsters were being brought to Bogota to be checked at a hospital.

In an air force video, a gripping scene unfolded as a helicopter skillfully employed lines to lift the young ones up from the dense rainforest, as landing was impossible in the challenging terrain.

Although belonging to an Indigenous group residing in the remote area, no specific information has been disclosed regarding the remarkable resilience of the four siblings, aged 13, 9, 4, and 11 months, during their solitary ordeal that lasted for an extended period.

President Petro hailed them as an inspiring embodiment of survival and expressed his conviction that their extraordinary saga would be etched in the annals of history.