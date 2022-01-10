First Religious Textbook to State Equality for LGBTQ+ Edited by Moroccan Govt

  1. Home
January 10th, 2022
In Morocco, sources have reported that the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs has let go of an official in charge of supervising the production of literacy textbooks often taught in mosques across the country.

The government's decision to remove the official followed revisions to a textbook that stated full equality for all people "regardless of racial background, sexual orientation, or physical ability."

Translation: "The Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Ahmed Toufiq has removed an official in the literacy department after a report that highlighted a phrase addressing gay relationships in literacy textbooks for mosques."

According to online Moroccan newspaper Hespress, the now-removed sentence was part of a lesson entitled "equality is noble," and it stated that equality is for people to guarantee receiving what they deserve of life's needs, being appreciated for their human value, and treated equally with no discrimination regardless of racial background, sexual orientation, or physical ability."

However, the "sexual orientation" part of the sentence triggered questions over the country's policy towards the LGBTQ+ community in Morocco, as they continue to face legal challenges.

As per Moroccan laws, same-sex relationships are illegal and carry out jail sentences between 6 months and 3 years.

