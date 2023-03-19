Florida man bit by alligator that knocked his door

ALBAWABA - A Florida man Scot Hollingsworth was watching TV when he heard a bump at the door, then he opened the door, bitten on his leg by a surprising customer: An alligator ready proper outdoors his door.

"I jumped up and headed over and opened the door, stepped out while trying to reach the lights and barely got out the door and got my leg clamped on and (it) started shaking really violently," he said.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the 9-foot gator.

Florida is home to a total of around 1.3 million alligators, according to the commission’s website.

The agency routinely euthanizes so-called “nuisance” gators, which are 4 feet long or more extensive and threaten people or wildlife.

The commission says relocated alligators will usually try to return to the site where they were captured and continue to create problems, so they must be euthanized or rehomed to zoos or wildlife rescues.