Flour Girl: Video of Mother Beating Her Child for Making a Mess in the Kitchen Prompts Outrage

A video of a little girl smearing herself in flour while playing in the kitchen, before her mother shows up and mercilessly hits her because of it, went viral on social media.

The video sparked outrage among social media users, because of the mother’s reaction. Activists that parents must take care of their children, insisting that children behave innocently and cannot be punished for something they did out of their innocence.

ماعندنا جهة رسمية تحمي الاطفال من هالنوعية من الكائنات ؟



لو كان في قرار حكومي محتاجينه

فهو قانون تنظيم الزواج

بحيث ما يسمح لبعض ال....... انهم يربوا وهم مامتربين

اذا كانت الوظيفة محتاجة مؤهلات

فما بالك بالتربية لجيل كامل#طفله_الطحين pic.twitter.com/2AEtNjTGGh — عمار بوبر (@AmmarBobar) January 25, 2020

Translation: “Don't we have authorities that can punish these kinds of creatures? If we had more awareness about reproduction and had strict laws against child abuse, these kind of parents wouldn't have the chance to treat children that way.”

Under the hashtag #طفله_الطحين (#Flour_Girl), many users argued that parents should accept the behavior of their children and not react violently to them no matter what they do. Meanwhile, others launched hashtag #قوه_الضربه (#The_Strong_Hit) to mock the force of the mother's hit, which was able to shake the flour off of the little girl.

Translation: “You can even see her soul leaving her body…”

Some people said that the mother who appears in the video is Arab because of her reaction, adding that foreigners and the West would accept these childish behaviors and even document them and cherish them in the memory.

نفس الحدث ونفس الجريمه لكن المختلف ردة فعل الام الاولى تعنيف مباشر والثانيه تهديد من ورا الشاشه مع استدراج واكبر دليل المخطيه تقول لا تقبصيني مع محاولة جمع ما يمكن جمعه من الطحين ههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههه #قوه_الضربه pic.twitter.com/UAiwcIEpQZ — reem (@reem1279111) January 24, 2020

Translation: “Same incident and same crime, but the reaction from the first mother was to hit her kid while the second one threatened hers jokingly.”

Meanwhile, others thought that the mother’s behavior is normal and not violent, and that it is a behavior that many mothers do on a daily basis, which supports the first group of people’s argument about child abuse in the Middle East even more.

اول تعليق مقنع بصراحة .. الله يعين كل الامهات .. انا مريت بحالات كثيرة اخص من كذا مع اطفالي الله يصبرني الحمدلله — ʰᶠᶜ #Om.Ward (@soso_alhilalia) January 24, 2020

Translation: Tweet #1: "What a horrible scene, may God be with all mothers who have children like this little girl."

Tweet #2: "This comment is so true, may God be with all mothers. I've been through incidents like this with my children, may God keep me strong and patient with them."