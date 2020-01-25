  1. Home
Flour Girl: Video of Mother Beating Her Child for Making a Mess in the Kitchen Prompts Outrage

Salam Bustanji

Published January 25th, 2020 - 04:23 GMT
Screenshot // Twitter
A video of a little girl smearing herself in flour while playing in the kitchen, before her mother shows up and mercilessly hits her because of it, went viral on social media.

The video sparked outrage among social media users, because of the mother’s reaction. Activists that parents must take care of their children, insisting that children behave innocently and cannot be punished for something they did out of their innocence. 

Translation: “Don't we have authorities that can punish these kinds of creatures? If we had more awareness about reproduction and had strict laws against child abuse, these kind of parents wouldn't have the chance to treat children that way.”

Under the hashtag #طفله_الطحين (#Flour_Girl), many users argued that parents should accept the behavior of their children and not react violently to them no matter what they do. Meanwhile, others launched hashtag #قوه_الضربه (#The_Strong_Hit) to mock the force of the mother's hit, which was able to shake the flour off of the little girl. 

Translation: “You can even see her soul leaving her body…”

Some people said that the mother who appears in the video is Arab because of her reaction, adding that foreigners and the West would accept these childish behaviors and even document them and cherish them in the memory.

Translation: “Same incident and same crime, but the reaction from the first mother was to hit her kid while the second one threatened hers jokingly.”

Meanwhile, others thought that the mother’s behavior is normal and not violent, and that it is a behavior that many mothers do on a daily basis, which supports the first group of people’s argument about child abuse in the Middle East even more.

Translation: Tweet #1: "What a horrible scene, may God be with all mothers who have children like this little girl." 

Tweet #2: "This comment is so true, may God be with all mothers. I've been through incidents like this with my children, may God keep me strong and patient with them."


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

