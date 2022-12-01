Football fan enters pitch holding Palestinian flag

ALBAWABA - A football fan broke into the pitch during the FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and France yesterday holding the Palestinian flag.

The man, who was wearing a red t-shirt, entered the pitch during the game and waved the Palestinian flag before being stopped by the security guards.

The Palestinian flag is always there in the World Cup #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/W7HeGtK0mC — Muhammad Smiry (@MuhammadSmiry) November 30, 2022

After the guards removed him, football fans were heard chanting "Palestine" as a way to show support for Palestine in face of its ongoing conflict with Israel.

Pro-Palestinian fans have been heavily showing their support for the Palestinian cause since the beginning of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Palestinian flag is always present during almost all matches.

The Tunisia-France match was held on Nov. 30 in the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.