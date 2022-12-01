  1. Home
Football fan enters pitch holding Palestinian flag

Published December 1st, 2022 - 10:17 GMT
Palestinian flag
A pitch invader holding a Palestinian flag does a flip during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Tunisia and France at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 30, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

ALBAWABA - A football fan broke into the pitch during the FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and France yesterday holding the Palestinian flag.

The man, who was wearing a red t-shirt, entered the pitch during the game and waved the Palestinian flag before being stopped by the security guards.

After the guards removed him, football fans were heard chanting "Palestine" as a way to show support for Palestine in face of its ongoing conflict with Israel.

Pro-Palestinian fans have been heavily showing their support for the Palestinian cause since the beginning of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Palestinian flag is always present during almost all matches.

The Tunisia-France match was held on Nov. 30 in the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

