Football fans show support for Palestine during World Cup

Published November 21st, 2022 - 04:41 GMT
Qatar World Cup 2022
Palestinian flag seen during the first match at Qatar World Cup 2022. (Twitter)
Highlights
ALBAWABA - FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off in Qatar yesterday with a magnificent opening. However, football fans' support for Palestine caught most of the attention.

Also ReadFootball teams' planes with LGBTQ logos ignite debatesFootball teams' planes with LGBTQ logos ignite debates

A video was shared online showing three Lebanese football fans leaving an interview after discovering the channel was Israeli. One of the men heard saying: "There's nothing called Israel, It’s called Palestine."

Another clip went viral after a random guy was seen distributing Palestine armband randomly in the streets for the World Cup fans in Qatar. 

The captain of the Qatari national team, Hassan Al-Haidous, wore an armband bearing the flag of Palestine during the first match against Ecuador at the FIFA World Cup last night.

Also ReadFootball teams' planes with LGBTQ logos ignite debatesIranian football star skips World Cup for protests

Furthermore, a person was seen raising the flag of Palestine during a live broadcast of an Israeli channel in Doha, Qatar.

'Viva Palestine', An Irish woman was also seen wearing the flag of Palestine upon her arrival to Qatar to attend FIFA 2022 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFAWorld Cup 2022World CupFIFA World Cup

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

