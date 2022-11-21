Football fans show support for Palestine during World Cup

ALBAWABA - FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off in Qatar yesterday with a magnificent opening. However, football fans' support for Palestine caught most of the attention.

A video was shared online showing three Lebanese football fans leaving an interview after discovering the channel was Israeli. One of the men heard saying: "There's nothing called Israel, It’s called Palestine."

Zionist channel 12 tried to interview a brother from Lebanon in Qatar



The reporter said "I am from 'Israe'," and they replied, "There is no such thing as 'Israel'. 'Israel' does not exist. It is Palestine." pic.twitter.com/JDyLePQ4Xe — 🇵🇸Islamic Resistance🇿🇦 (@resistance_sa) November 20, 2022

Another clip went viral after a random guy was seen distributing Palestine armband randomly in the streets for the World Cup fans in Qatar.

The captain of the Qatari national team, Hassan Al-Haidous, wore an armband bearing the flag of Palestine during the first match against Ecuador at the FIFA World Cup last night.

A young man raises Palestine flag during the live broadcast of an Israeli channel in Doha, Qatar. #RaisePalestineFlag pic.twitter.com/JGTqgvFfL6 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) November 19, 2022

Furthermore, a person was seen raising the flag of Palestine during a live broadcast of an Israeli channel in Doha, Qatar.

'Viva Palestine', An Irish woman was also seen wearing the flag of Palestine upon her arrival to Qatar to attend FIFA 2022 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.