Former cricketer Ashish Nehra mistaken for Rishi Sunak

Following his appointment as the new British prime minister on Monday, Rishi Sunak has been the talk of the internet. Memes have also flooded social media and he was mistaken for the Indian cricket coach and former player Ashish Nehra.

Rishi Sunak has become the leader of Britain's Conservative Party and became the new prime minister today after meeting with King Charles III, where he was invited to form the next government.

Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/iUceugMdBG — Kaustav Dasgupta 🇮🇳 (@KDasgupta_18) October 24, 2022

Multiple memes emerged online as people shared photos of cricketer Ashish Nehra and UK PM Rishi Sunak and jokingly wrote: "Congratulations, Ashish Nehra On Becoming UK PM".

Another video was also shared online showing a Windows XP shutdown sound added to the end of Rishi Sunak's speech.

Someone added a Windows XP shutdown sound to this 😂 pic.twitter.com/tqGKxLHNuG — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) October 24, 2022

About Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak is a British politician, born in May 1980. Sunak was born in Southampton to parents of Indian descent who migrated to Britain from East Africa in the 1960s. He became the UK prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party after the withdrawal of Penny Mordaunt.

Here are some of the top memes shared on social media after Rishi Sunak's appointment: