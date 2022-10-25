  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Former cricketer Ashish Nehra mistaken for Rishi Sunak

Former cricketer Ashish Nehra mistaken for Rishi Sunak

Published October 25th, 2022 - 12:21 GMT
Rishi Sunak
(L) Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra (R) Britain's newly appointed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech outside 10 Downing Street in central London, on October 25, 2022. (AFP)

Following his appointment as the new British prime minister on Monday, Rishi Sunak has been the talk of the internet. Memes have also flooded social media and he was mistaken for the Indian cricket coach and former player Ashish Nehra.

Also ReadRishi Sunak becomes the first UK Premier of Indian origin Rishi Sunak becomes the first UK Premier of Indian origin

Rishi Sunak has become the leader of Britain's Conservative Party and became the new prime minister today after meeting with King Charles III, where he was invited to form the next government.

Multiple memes emerged online as people shared photos of cricketer Ashish Nehra and UK PM Rishi Sunak and jokingly wrote: "Congratulations, Ashish Nehra On Becoming UK PM".

Another video was also shared online showing a Windows XP shutdown sound added to the end of Rishi Sunak's speech.

About Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak is a British politician, born in May 1980. Sunak was born in Southampton to parents of Indian descent who migrated to Britain from East Africa in the 1960s. He became the UK prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party after the withdrawal of Penny Mordaunt.

Here are some of the top memes shared on social media after Rishi Sunak's appointment:

 

Tags:Rishi SunakIndiaukPrime MinisterKing Charles

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...