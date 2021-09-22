Fox News Hosts: Vaccinated Off Air, Anti-Vaxxers On Air

  1. Home
Riham Darwish

Published September 22nd, 2021 - 06:40 GMT
Only 55.4% of Americans have received two shots of vaccines available in the country. (Twitter: @HarryJoebanks34)

A Twitter hashtag #FoxNewsKillsAmerica has been launched to attack Fox News figures for constantly warning American viewers against the COVID-19 vaccines despite more than 90% of the workers at the conservative channel being vaccinated.

As the US braces for yet another deadly wave of COVID-19 infections, where deaths are reported mostly amongst the unvaccinated individuals who refuse to receive the free jabs, anger has been directed at media channels that are triggering fear against the shot, saying that workers at the channel "are actively killing Americans" for political agendas.

Online people have been referring to a recent memo by Fox News administration announcing that near 90% of employees have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including the many hosts who regularly shed light on studies that warn of side effects of the vaccines without providing Americans with an effective alternative to avoid getting infected.

The US continues to lead the global rank of COVID-19 infections and deaths, despite it being the first country to manufacture successful vaccines last November. 

Fox News and other conservative media sources have recently led attacks on the official vaccine mandate on US military personnel. The same hosts had also refused a possible mandate on face masks during 2020, calling on the federal government and local state governors to respect Americans' freedoms. 

A study conducted by AP based on US government data last July showed that almost all COVID-19 deaths in the US happened amongst unvaccinated individuals. 

So far, only 55.4% of Americans have received two shots of vaccines available in the country, which has been largely attributed to a strong anti-vaxxers movement amongst the conservative voices in the US.

