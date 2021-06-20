French General Faces Accusations of Antisemitism After TV Remarks

A TV interview on the French C News channel ended badly when a guest was cut off the conversation following an answer he gave to a question regarding entities that control the media in the west.

Je viens d’écouter les propos antisemites tristement ressassés par le Général #Delawarde chez @morandini_live , aux antipodes de son discours dreyfusard tenu sur @SudRadio. Décidément le racisme , de quelque oripeau qu’il revêt, reste l’opium des bas du front. — André Bercoff (@andrebercoff) June 18, 2021

Translation: "I just listened to the anti-Semitic remarks sadly repeated by the General #Delawarde in @morandini_live. Racism, however you sugarcoat it, remains the opium of the lower front."

Le général Dominique Delawarde appeared on the Morandini Live show with a number of other guests, where he hinted that certain entities do control media outlets in the west, including ones in France and the United States.

Providing examples of media outlets he thinks are under that influence, he named the Washington Post, the New York Times, and the French BFM TV.

Insupportable antisémitisme à l'antenne, fort heureusement coupé par Morandini. Mais qu'on ne se leurre pas, ces idées puantes, sont partout, inutiles encore une fois de pointer du doigt tel parti ou telle faction politique. La bête immonde rampe chez tous les démago et populo. https://t.co/EIocPnMlbI — Tomab (@Tomab5117) June 18, 2021

Translation: "Unbearable anti-Semitism on the air, fortunately, cut off by Morandini. But make no mistake, these stinking ideas are everywhere, once again there is no use in pointing fingers at this party or that political faction. The filthy beast crawls among all groups and ideologies."

Then, answering the question of who could that entity be, he ironically said "it's the chief community." Before completing his sentence, he was immediately cut off by the host Jean-Marc Morandini amid objections by other guests and was told that he cannot be allowed to be on the show anymore. However, Delawarde didn't publicly use the words Jewish or Jews during the interview.

Online, many people responded by attacking Le général Delawarde and accusing him of antisemitism, assuming that he was referring to the old conspiracy theory that associates Jewish people with an alleged scheme to control the world."

Following the episode, French media outlets reported the decision of the Paris prosecutor’s office to open an investigation into the matter.