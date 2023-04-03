French minister blasted for appearing on Playboy magazine

ALBAWABA - French Minister Marlene Schiappa was rebuked by fire after appearing on the front cover of Playboy magazine.

French media reported on Friday that the Secretary of State to the Prime Minister, in charge of the Social and Solidarity Economy and Associative Life was the first female politician to appear on the Playboy magazine cover.

France’s moronic government strikes again:



Marlène Schiappa, 🇫🇷 Secretary of State to the Prime Minister, in charge of the Social and Solidarity Economy and Associative Life, poses on the front page of Playboy. pic.twitter.com/Jdp5CVag2y — Daniel Foubert 🇵🇱 (@d_foubert) April 2, 2023

Paris Match added that the political figure will appear on the magazine's spring edition cover which is expected to be released on April 8.

Sources mentioned that the 12-page interview will focus "essentially on women's freedom but also feminism, politics and literature", as well as, on the fact that "women's freedom to dispose of their bodies as they see fit is not acquired".

Marlene Schiappa wore "a long white dress" for the magazine cover.

In a Twitter post, the French politician defends appearing in Playboy magazine. She wrote: "Defending the right of women to dispose of their bodies is everywhere and all the time. In France, women are free. With all due respect to the backsliders and the hypocrites."