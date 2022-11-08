French newspaper criticized over racist cartoon of Qatar national team

Qatar has been facing tough deformation campaigns days before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A French newspaper shared a racist cartoon depicting Qatar's national football team.

هكذا يُقدم الاعلام الفرنسي المنتخب القطري لكرة القدم pic.twitter.com/5PeWzDU2Nh — Hassan AL ANSARI (@HassanALANSARI3) November 6, 2022

The French news outlet, Le Canard Enchaîné, drew Qatar's national team footballers with long beards, playing football while holding guns and weapons in their hands.

Social media users have widely criticised the French newspaper labelling the drawing as racist and Islamophobic.

For those who still don’t get how much racism there is in targeting Qatar. #QatarWorldCup2022 This is how one French newspaper sees Qatari football team. https://t.co/FgiPqhatAK — Scary Azeri (@scaryazeri) November 8, 2022

British journalists' investigation showed that a hacking group is now targeting the critics attacking Qatar for hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup, France 24 reported.

Arabs and supports of Qatar have also launched an opposite campaign with the hashtag: "#انا_عربي_وادعم_قطر - I'm an Arab and I support Qatar" to show support to Qatar for being the first Arab country to host this international event.

we are arab people and we support Qatar #انا_عربي_وادعم_قطر ♥️♥️🇶🇦🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/j6qciW799T — بــنــت الـنـــور 💎🇰🇼 (@BntAlnour1x) October 31, 2022

Qatar is hosting FIFA World Cup this year which is expected to take place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 inside 8 stadiums that are fully ready to welcome international football teams and their fans.