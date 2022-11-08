French newspaper criticized over racist cartoon of Qatar national team

  1. Home
Published November 8th, 2022 - 08:25 GMT
World Cup
People visit the corniche adorned with a FIFA sign in Doha on November 5, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

Qatar has been facing tough deformation campaigns days before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A French newspaper shared a racist cartoon depicting Qatar's national football team.

The French news outlet, Le Canard Enchaîné, drew Qatar's national team footballers with long beards, playing football while holding guns and weapons in their hands.

Social media users have widely criticised the French newspaper labelling the drawing as racist and Islamophobic.

British journalists' investigation showed that a hacking group is now targeting the critics attacking Qatar for hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup, France 24 reported

Arabs and supports of Qatar have also launched an opposite campaign with the hashtag: "#انا_عربي_وادعم_قطر - I'm an Arab and I support Qatar" to show support to Qatar for being the first Arab country to host this international event.

Qatar is hosting FIFA World Cup this year which is expected to take place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 inside 8 stadiums that are fully ready to welcome international football teams and their fans.

