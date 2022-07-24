Full Story: Jordanian TV Presenter's Son Kidnapped in Turkey

A Jordanian TV presenter Ahlam Ajarmeh, who works at TRT world, announced two days ago that her son, Al-Waled, was kidnapped in Turkey on July 5, 2022. In a Twitter post, the Goodwill Ambassador For Equestrian posted in grief that she lived her worst nightmare during his 20-day disappearance.

The TV presenter said that on July 5 her son was kidnapped by a 'human trafficking group' and she wasn't able to hear anything about him for around 20 days before the Turkish authorities revealed that Al-Waled was kidnapped and smuggled by a gang to Syria.

The Jordanian TV presenter added that after the hard effort made by the Turkish police and authorities, they discovered that her son was kidnapped and smuggled to the Syrian city of Idlib in life's most dangerous way.

In another Tweet, Ahlam said regarding those who are sharing wrong information about the identity of the people who kidnapped her child that the gangsters are holding Syrian and Lebanese Identities.

تعقيبا على اللغط الذي أثاره البعض بخصوص هوية الخاطفين، أود التأكيد على أن الخاطفين لم يكونوا أتراكا بل يحملون الجنسيتين اللبنانية والسورية. كما أن الجهود الكبيرة التي قامت بها السلطات التركية كان لها الفضل الرئيسي في استعادة طفلي من شمال سوريا من دون أن يتعرض لأي أذى خلال استعادت pic.twitter.com/3qCAdCmGo1 — #أحلام_العجارمة (@ajarmehahlam) July 23, 2022

The TRT Arabi TV presenter has also thanked the Turkish forces as they have the 'main role' in the return of her son harmless from northern Syria.

On the other hand, Al-Waled's father, Walid Saklaki, claimed in a TikTok post that Ahlam is using her son to become a trend saying that the TV presenter had faked her son's kidnapping and smuggling into Syria.

He shared a TikTok video with his son and wrote: "I will stop this farce" threatening to tell the truth about his son's kidnapping story in the coming days adding that he won't allow anyone to use his son who holds his name in any way.