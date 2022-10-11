Gay Palestinian Kidnapped, Beheaded in West Bank

Crackdowns continue on LGBTQ+ members in the Middle East with the latest crime being on a Palestinian man who was kidnapped and beheaded for expressing his sexual orientation.

Ahmed Abu Markhiya, 25, was kidnapped and killed in a brutal way in West Bank for being gay, Daraj Media reported.

عثرت السلطات الفلسطينية في الضفة الغربية على الشاب أحمد أبو مرخية مقتولًا عبر قطع رأسه عن جسده لكونه مثلي.

تم العثور على الرأس والجسد مفصولين بشكل كامل لتكون من أفظع الجرائم التي تشهدها فلسطين وتأتي هذه الجريمة بعد حملة كراهية وتحريض ضد أفراد الميم عين. pic.twitter.com/rflVGm0W2I — ضوميط القزي دريبي (@Doumit_Azzi) October 8, 2022

Ahmed, born in Hebron, fled to Israeli-occupied areas with hopes to escape to Canada and get asylum.

A 'small vigil' was held to mourn Ahmed Abu Markhiya who was found dead by the Palestinian authorities in one of the streets in the West Bank city of Hebron on October 5th.

Yesterday a Palestinian man, Ahmed Abu Markhiya, was brutally murdered by Palestinians because he was gay. While the media, American politicians and human rights groups ignored it, a small vigil was held for hun last night by those who knew him in Israel.



He deserves better. pic.twitter.com/1ng0i3vkNY — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 7, 2022

According to sources, the Palestinian man has been living in Israel since 2020 after revealing his sexual identity. He received death threats more than one time for being gay.

In the Palestinian culture, members of the LGBTQ+ community are not accepted and they face suppression, discrimination, and backlashes. Gay marriages are also banned and LGBTQ+ people may face legal charges.

In Gaza, a law that criminalizes gay marriages was approved and makes it punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.