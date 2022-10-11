Gay Palestinian Kidnapped, Beheaded in West Bank

  1. Home
Crackdowns continue on LGBTQ+ members in the Middle East with the latest crime being on a Palestinian man who was kidnapped and beheaded for expressing his sexual orientation.

Ahmed Abu Markhiya, 25, was kidnapped and killed in a brutal way in West Bank for being gay, Daraj Media reported.

Ahmed, born in Hebron, fled to Israeli-occupied areas with hopes to escape to Canada and get asylum.

A 'small vigil' was held to mourn Ahmed Abu Markhiya who was found dead by the Palestinian authorities in one of the streets in the West Bank city of Hebron on October 5th.

According to sources, the Palestinian man has been living in Israel since 2020 after revealing his sexual identity. He received death threats more than one time for being gay.

In the Palestinian culture, members of the LGBTQ+ community are not accepted and they face suppression, discrimination, and backlashes. Gay marriages are also banned and LGBTQ+ people may face legal charges.

In Gaza, a law that criminalizes gay marriages was approved and makes it punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

