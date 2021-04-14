  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Cameroon's LGBTQ Community in Fear: A Wave of Arrests Targets Gay People

Cameroon's LGBTQ Community in Fear: A Wave of Arrests Targets Gay People

Published April 14th, 2021 - 07:51 GMT
LGBTQ Arrests have been reported in Cameroon
Human Rights Watch has reported at least 24 arrests amongst the country's gay community. (Twitter)

Cameroonian non-governmental organizations have reported increasing persecution against people of the LGBTQ+ community in the country, one that has been evident in a spike in arrests, in addition to news of a number of arrested individuals having been forced to undergo HIV and anal examinations.

According to Human Rights Watch which has received numerous concerning reports from local Cameroonian organizations, the country's authorities have reportedly arrested at least 24 people based on their sexual orientation.

Such reports are pointing at an increasing anti-LGBTQ sentiment in the country, where same-sex relationships are still punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Online people have been rallying in support of the arrested young people, calling on Cameroonian authorities to release them and to stop persecuting members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Moreover, some people have noted that the legal persecution against gay people in Cameroon could eventually lead to a heightened sense of hostility against them, which could lead to more social crimes targeting them merely on the basis of their sexual orientation.

Israeli Rabbi: 'You Will Turn Gay if You Take The COVID-19 Vaccine'
First-of-its-Kind Gay Wedding in Algeria Sparks Controversy
Are Babies Really Being Sold to Gay Couples in a Brussels Child Fair?
Tags:CameroonLGBTQLGBTQ+gay peoplearrestshuman rightsAfrica

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...