Gay sex video of Taliban official sparks controversy

ALBAWABA - Video allegedly showing the deputy head of the Taliban movement having sex with a male partner has caused controversy in Afghanistan.

The video, which went viral on Sunday, allegedly views Mullah Ahmed Akhund in a room with his "21-year-old bodyguard."

In the clip, the Taliban official was allegedly seen in a room with his male partner when he starts to remove his clothes and enters the bed, a while later, his guard also removes some of his clothes and joins the Taliban deputy head.

According to media outlets, Mullah Ahmad is the deputy head of the Taliban and the head of the Brishna Company in Kabul.

Taliban is now under fire after the video has gone viral on social media sparking a wide debate since the Islamic movement is restricting rules on LGBTQ+ members.

جدل واسع في أفغانستان وذلك بعد تداول واسع لفيديو يظهر الملا أحمد أخوند نائب رئيس حركة طالبان في اوضاع 🔞

Taliban government, in fact, criminalize homosexuality and those who are caught in such positions are either punished by jail or a death sentence.

Not only tight rules against LGBTQ+ members, but the Taliban is also restricting women's rights in the country since taking over power following the withdrawal of American and foreign troops from Kabul in August 2021.