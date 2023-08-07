Is Justin Trudeau gay? Canadian PM in pink sparks rumors

ALBAWABA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stirred debate on social media after appearing at one of the cinemas wearing pink to watch the Barbie Movie.

Trudeau was blasted by some people on social media for looking "too feminine" along with his oldest son, Xavier, 15.

Trudeau and his son posed in front of a Barbie movie poster and the Canadian prime minister wrote a caption: "We’re team Barbie."

Many comments emerged on the internet, some supported the prime minister and his son against those who accused him of being "gay" but allegedly said that he had to cover it out through his marriage.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his son Xavier. (Instagram)

A person wrote: "I can see why you got divorced." Another added: "I'm proud of you choosing to finally come out & live as your authentic self." Furthermore, an X user said: "We get it you’re gay."

The picture comes shortly after the 51-year-old prime minister announce separation from his ex-wife Sophie Gregoire after 18 years of happy marriage.

In an Instagram post, the Canadian pm wrote: "Sophie was by his side when Prime Minister Trudeau won in 2015 and she will be rooting for him again when he wins in 2025. A partnership like their's doesn't end. All the haters can just keep on hating your lack of empathy, compassion, kindness are just a reflection of why you need to do better. Prime Minister Trudeau and family will get through this whether the haters like it or not. He's also got a country to run and an election to win so haters can keep on hating because he doesn't care what you all think and he shouldn't."

One day following his separation from his wife, rumors circulated on social media claiming that Justin Trudeau is in love with French President Emmanuel Macron.