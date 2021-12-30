  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Gazans Give Jon Snow a Big Hand For His 'War' TV Coverage

Gazans Give Jon Snow a Big Hand For His 'War' TV Coverage

Published December 30th, 2021 - 01:11 GMT
Thank you from Gaza
Thank you from Gaza (twitter.com)

ALBAWABA - Activists in Gaza have made a thank you sand tapestry for Jon Snow on the Gaza beach. It's in appreciation of the long-time British Channel 4 presenter and anchor for his pro-Palestinian stances.

Snow long covered the plight of the Palestinians under Israeli occupation and is much remembered by the people of the Strip for his coverage of the 2014 Israel war on Gaza that lasted for three weeks.

The appreciation of the Palestinians is being made as a gesture when they heard that the UK presenter is retiring at 74 years of age after a 32-stint as a news presenter at Channel 4.

The social media has been rife with posts and comments about the British television journalist with much tributes to the man who saw as presenting fair and objective coverage.

One named Ramy Abdu, founder of human rights NGO EuroMed, wrote: "A special thanks from Gaza to @jonsnowC4 for being the voice of justice and a friend to PALESTINE."

 

Tags:GazaIsraelWest BankJon SnowukPalestine

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...