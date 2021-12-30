Gazans Give Jon Snow a Big Hand For His 'War' TV Coverage

ALBAWABA - Activists in Gaza have made a thank you sand tapestry for Jon Snow on the Gaza beach. It's in appreciation of the long-time British Channel 4 presenter and anchor for his pro-Palestinian stances.

Activists in Gaza have made a sand sculpture of Jon Snow, one of the UK's longest-serving TV news presenters, in appreciation of his coverage of Israeli 2014 war on Gaza. pic.twitter.com/qTDDkwIVQr — gaza post News (@gazaapost) December 30, 2021

Snow long covered the plight of the Palestinians under Israeli occupation and is much remembered by the people of the Strip for his coverage of the 2014 Israel war on Gaza that lasted for three weeks.

The best thank you I’ve seen by far 🇵🇸 ⁦@jonsnowC4⁩ pic.twitter.com/oWO7OIAiuD — Noreen Khan (@NoreenKhan12) December 27, 2021

The appreciation of the Palestinians is being made as a gesture when they heard that the UK presenter is retiring at 74 years of age after a 32-stint as a news presenter at Channel 4.

Thanks, John Snow, for being a friend of Palestine, and highlighting the struggles of Palestinians, particularly during the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip in 2008



You will be sorely missed at the most needed time#JonSnow#FreePalestine🇵🇸🇵🇸

The social media has been rife with posts and comments about the British television journalist with much tributes to the man who saw as presenting fair and objective coverage.

sorry to see jon snow retire. one of the very few national reporters who is a decent, caring person. here he reflects on his personal connection to the grenfell atrocity, and how it revealed the media to be disconnected from the plight of the marginalizedpic.twitter.com/h1DxRqfTpg — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) December 23, 2021

One named Ramy Abdu, founder of human rights NGO EuroMed, wrote: "A special thanks from Gaza to @jonsnowC4 for being the voice of justice and a friend to PALESTINE."