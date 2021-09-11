Is George Kordahi Too Controversial For The New Lebanese Cabinet?

  1. Home
Published September 11th, 2021 - 09:35 GMT
ALBAWABA – So who is the best face to represent Lebanon? Its George Kordahi. He has been just appointed as Communications Minister in Lebanon’s new government headed by Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

 

Whether one likes it or not Kordahi is the best public face, not only in Lebanon but more so across the Arab world for his popular TV show of the Arabic version of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” on MBC.

 

 

Some are really excited about the suits he will wear for his new ministerial portfolio.

 

Kordahi has been in the media business since 1970. He worked in newspapers, radio and television being employed in Lebanon, Europe and then back to the Arab world.

 

His face is most well-known as the MBC TV host, but then did stints for the Lebanese LBC and the Al Maydeen TV that has undertones for being pro-Hizbollah and pro-Syria.

 

 

Reports suggests he left MBC for his controversial comments supporting Syria. But is he really outside the flock?

 

At 71-years-old his name as Minister of Communications in the new Lebanese government will likely irk the Saudis it is feared.

 

However, as a well-known media personality he may have been chosen to help get Lebanon out of its deep financial malaise by appealing to the international institutions like the IMF and European Union as well as Arab countries.

 

 

But some are not nice to him on the social media.

 

