Is George Kordahi Too Controversial For The New Lebanese Cabinet?

ALBAWABA – So who is the best face to represent Lebanon? Its George Kordahi. He has been just appointed as Communications Minister in Lebanon’s new government headed by Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Information Minister George Kordahi is a good step in the right direction#جورج_قرداحي pic.twitter.com/LnL00Y27lF — mira (@mira_994) September 10, 2021

Whether one likes it or not Kordahi is the best public face, not only in Lebanon but more so across the Arab world for his popular TV show of the Arabic version of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” on MBC.

#Lebanon’s new media minister is .... George Kordahi! Known for years and years across the Arab world as the famous host of Who Wants to be a Millionaire. pic.twitter.com/EVNsGbRVvS — Arwa Ibrahim (@arwaib) September 10, 2021

Some are really excited about the suits he will wear for his new ministerial portfolio.

#Lebanon’s new media minister is none other than George Kordahi — who we grew up watching as the Arab world’s host of Who Wants to be a Millionaire. His most recent accomplishment is his line of ill-fitting suits which I hear are great bribes at the Syrian-Lebanese border pic.twitter.com/oSGtfL71PO — Sarah Dadouch | سارة دعدوش (@SarahDadouch) September 10, 2021

Kordahi has been in the media business since 1970. He worked in newspapers, radio and television being employed in Lebanon, Europe and then back to the Arab world.

Annd the memes are here:

"The first question is, who's going to pay the first million?"

The man in the picture is George Kordahi, well-known media figure and host of the Arab version of 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire', who has been named Information Minister in #Lebanon govt pic.twitter.com/Xt9ZQQ8rK7 — Houshig K. (@houshigk) September 10, 2021

His face is most well-known as the MBC TV host, but then did stints for the Lebanese LBC and the Al Maydeen TV that has undertones for being pro-Hizbollah and pro-Syria.

71-years old George Kordahi becomes new #Lebanon Minister of Information. His fame came through hosting the Arabic edition of originally UK show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire".



Probably a perfect show for Lebanese competing autocrats. pic.twitter.com/TFHqohS7Db — Fadi Al-Qadi (@fqadi) September 10, 2021

Reports suggests he left MBC for his controversial comments supporting Syria. But is he really outside the flock?

Lebanon .. The birth of a government after 12 months of emptiness, and these are its ministers, including George Kordahi | A homeland tweeting outside the flock https://t.co/sXJMqwXKVh — Prime Time Zone (@PrimeTimeZone3) September 10, 2021

At 71-years-old his name as Minister of Communications in the new Lebanese government will likely irk the Saudis it is feared.

a serious question: how did they come to choose george kordahi ? — Assaad Al-Koussaify (@Asshoub) September 10, 2021

However, as a well-known media personality he may have been chosen to help get Lebanon out of its deep financial malaise by appealing to the international institutions like the IMF and European Union as well as Arab countries.

He's the same hypocrite invited to walk the red carpet at Saudi-owned #MBC's 30-year celebration that was held in Lisbon (of all places!) where he praised the KSA and its monarch. #GeorgeKordahi spent his life chasing the million so this gov't fits him well. @MBCNetTweets — Louay Khraish ܠܘܐܝ (@LouayKhraish) September 11, 2021

But some are not nice to him on the social media.