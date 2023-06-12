Third of Germany men find violence against women "acceptable"

ALBAWABA More than a third of men in Germany find violence against women,“acceptable”, the charitable organization Plan International Germany conducted the survey and published its results in local newspapers.

The findings are "shocking," said Karsten Kassner from Federal Forum Men, a German group that advocates for gender equality.

A third of young men in Germany find it acceptable to use violence against women, according to a new survey that has caused outrage among gender equality campaigners https://t.co/zTOI0QQzt3 — CNN International (@cnni) June 11, 2023

A group of 1,000 men and 1,000 women between the ages of 18 and 35 from all over Germany were asked to express their opinions on the questions in the study conducted online.

In the study, it was found that 34 percent of men admitted to using violence against their female partners in the past years with the intention of "instilling respect in them".

Additionally, 33 percent stated that they considered it acceptable if their "hand slipped" occasionally during arguments with their female partners.

Federal police data in Germany for 2021 reveals that over 115,000 women fell prey to partner violence, accounting for an alarming average of 13 women per hour.

Tragically, during that same year, 301 women lost their lives at the hands of their present or past partners.