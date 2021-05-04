Germany Shuts Down Biggest Int’l Child Porn Website With 400K Users

The German police announced, on Monday, closing on the biggest dark website in the world that contains child porn and stated that it has arrested 4 members associated with establishing it.

According to NBC News, the BKA, Germany's federal police agency, had raided 7 places across the country and held three men accused of operating the porn website called Boystown, which is a platform for distributing indecent images and videos of children.

Germany just busted one of the world's biggest international sites for child porn and it had over 400k registered members.



If you're one of those 400k people and you're reading this, I hope you just shit your pants because they know your IP address and they WILL find you. — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) May 3, 2021

One man was arrested in Paraguay, and will be deported to Frankfurt. The police revealed that the operation was held in April but the announcement was made yesterday, May 3rd.

The child porn website is said to have over 400,000 users from across the world, police and prosecutors added. Social media users revealed that these were only the ‘registered members’ as the actual number of people visiting the dark web are way more than appears.

Paedophiles have used the Boystown, child porn site, to exchange and watch pornography of children and toddlers, most of whom are boys.

One of the worlds biggest child porn networks were cracked down on in Germany, with 400.000 members.. 400,000.. I can’t with humans. These people need to die if I’m being honest the ones behind this site & the ones indulging in this vileness. pic.twitter.com/qad5d1DNp6 — Psycho Tash (@psycho_tash) May 3, 2021

The German police revealed that the suspects, who are responsible for founding and maintaining the dark website, are aged between 40 and 64; and that the oldest man in the group, living in Hamburg, was responsible of personally uploading over 3,500 images on the porn website.

The BKA stated: "Furthermore, members of the platform received safety instructions from them for secure surfing on 'Boystown' in order to minimize the risk of discovery by law enforcement authorities."

The child porn website is likely to have been founded two years ago around June 2019, on the dark web, an encrypted series of web pages which are not likely to be reached via regular normal web browsers or search engines.

Moreover, two chat areas on the dark web have permitted child porn users to exchange photos and videos of abuse in multiple languages which include "serious sexual abuse of toddlers."

Julia Bussweiler, a public prosecutor, revealed to NBC News: "There were and there are still several sites similar to Boystown in the darknet. For this reason investigations will go on to identify the responsible persons behind these dark net sites."

Germany's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer commented: "This sends a clear message: if you commit offences against the weakest, you will not be safe anywhere."