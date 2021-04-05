Algerians Outraged Over Sexual Abuse Against a Child in a Police Station

For the second consecutive month, thousands of Algerians have taken to the streets at the country's capital, in demand of political change that has been on hold for almost a year, following the coronavirus outbreak in the early months of 2020. However, the most recent wave of anger in Algeria has been over reports of an underage boy who has reported sexual abuse as he was arrested during protests last Friday.

#Algerie #Algeria #الجزائر : Huge anger online stirred by 15 year old boy who says he was sexually abused after being arrested during anti government protests - police say they’ve opened an investigation - Amnesty has called for independent inquiry pic.twitter.com/ownIgK61kr — sebastian usher (@sebusher) April 4, 2021

Online, Algerian social media users have widely shared a video in which the 15-year old boy was crying right next to two other adult men, as one of them angrily told the camera about the boy's claims and demanded police forces to respect human rights.

In response to the video, online people have called on Algerian authorities to start a thorough investigation into the incident, calling on officials to better monitor such violations and to stop arresting participants in the weekly protests.

غضب شعبي عارم في الجزائر ..ودعوة للعصيان المدني...على مواقع التواصل .



بعد حادثة اغتصاب طفل يبلغ من العمر 15 سنة في مركز شرطة من قبل أفراد شرطة تابعين لنظام العسكر في الجزائر.



الطفل كان اعتقل قبل يومين بتهمة المشاركة في تظاهرات. pic.twitter.com/PNoRz4kj3M — Hoda_jannat (@hodajannat) April 4, 2021

Translation: "Massive outrage in Algeria as calls for a civil disobedience intensives online, following sexual abuse of a 15-year old in a police station in Algiers. The boy was arrested two days ago for participating in protests."

▪️أمن ولاية الجزائر #ينفي إداعاءات طفل قاصر قال بأنه تعرض لسوء المعاملة بمقر شرطة كافينياك

▪️بيان أمن الجزائر بؤكد أن الطفل تم سماع أقواله والتحقيق معه بحضور والدته كما تم معاينته من طرف طبيب شرعي قبل أن يخلى سبيله



👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/WskKnrGb2D — 🇩🇿🇵🇸 إنما المؤمنون إخوة 🇵🇸🇩🇿 (@mekkimo84529619) April 4, 2021

Translation: "Algiers security department denies claims of an underage who reported sexual abuse in a police station in Cavaignac. The statement confirms that the boy's reports have been heard and an investigation has involved his mother, as he was checked by a forensic doctor before he was released."

Consequently, an Algiers-based police department released a statement in which they announced investigations into the matter, disclosing that he and his mother have already provided all details to investigators, in addition to him being checked by a forensic science unit.

The police statement has promised the public full disclosure of details as they unfold.

Since February 2021, Algerians have been protesting against the post-2019 revolution government, in what has been called "the Hirak," which has been perceived as a continuation of the youth political movement that has ousted the long-standing regime of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.