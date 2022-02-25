The Ghost of Kyiv Goes Viral With Much Memes

  1. Home
Published February 25th, 2022 - 08:25 GMT
ALBAWABA - Is he a real man? Does he really exist? People are talking about him all the time. He is trending and will not go away!

The "Ghost of Kyiv" is with us on the media platforms under the hashtag of (#GhostOfKyiv #UkraineInvasion) and no doubt there will be more for his heroism, at least by the Ukrainians. 

One post says the "Ghost of Kyiv" has single-handedly shot down SIX Russian jet fighters and quickly becoming a symbol of Ukrainian resistance against the ongoing onslaught spurned by Moscow and its allies.

The flying maverick is a lone MiG-29 pilot and scored the victories in the first day of the invasion. Memes are all over social because of this boosting morale that is likely to go on in the coming days.

