The Ghost of Kyiv Goes Viral With Much Memes

ALBAWABA - Is he a real man? Does he really exist? People are talking about him all the time. He is trending and will not go away!

Known as the “Ghost of Kyiv“ Ukrainian pilot who is taken out 6 Russian planes ! pic.twitter.com/x1YZreVMMR — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) February 25, 2022

The "Ghost of Kyiv" is with us on the media platforms under the hashtag of (#GhostOfKyiv #UkraineInvasion) and no doubt there will be more for his heroism, at least by the Ukrainians.

Throughout the conflict in Ukraine seen today, there is one Ukrainian MiG-29 Fighter Jet that is soaring through the skies of Kyiv, this single fighter jet has already earned itself an alias, the 'Ghost of Kyiv', and has already downed SIX Russian aircraft. pic.twitter.com/onMFnZBD7r — Ukrain updates (@B_B_spear) February 25, 2022

One post says the "Ghost of Kyiv" has single-handedly shot down SIX Russian jet fighters and quickly becoming a symbol of Ukrainian resistance against the ongoing onslaught spurned by Moscow and its allies.

This Ukrainian Pilot is becoming a legend in Kyiv, He has successfully challenged 6 Russian pilots alone.. They are calling him the "Ghost of Kyiv".#UkraineInvasion#Ukrainian

The flying maverick is a lone MiG-29 pilot and scored the victories in the first day of the invasion. Memes are all over social because of this boosting morale that is likely to go on in the coming days.

How the Ghost of Kyiv gone be telling his story years later pic.twitter.com/l7Ir5K6fWP — To Da Moon (@DogeAstronaut_) February 25, 2022

Putin: "Russia is doing military exercise in Ukraine"



The Ghost of Kyiv: pic.twitter.com/gHpg4cUY9I — Norbert Black🖤 (@makpwe_norbert) February 25, 2022

Ghost of Kyiv emerging as an early hero in the fight for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/KzYSOYOI4o — Stormthief⚡️ (@stormthief_74) February 25, 2022

