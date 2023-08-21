Ghouta chemical weapons massacre, 10 years later

ALBAWABA - In light of the 10th anniversary of one of the most horrific chemical attacks on civilians in modern history, residents of Ghouta district of Damascus in Syria light 1,400 candles remembering the lives lost in the sarin gas attack in 2013.

Ten years ago, early in the morning of August 21, 2013, the Assad regime released the nerve agent sarin on Syrian civilians in the Ghouta district of Damascus, killing more than 1,400 people — many of them children.

Since the early days of the Syrian revolution back in 2011, the residents of Eastern Ghouta have announced their full support of the Syrian revolutionary cause and the consequent armed rebellion against the Assad regime and its allies.

Nearly two years into the revolution, Ghouta was imposed under a brutal siege by the Assad regime forces as its people refused to defer to the government, as the regime collectively punished the civilians living there. The regime also routinely bombarded the area with airstrikes and artillery fire, often killing many civilians.