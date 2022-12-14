Giant Messi jersey flies in Argentina

ALBAWABA - A helicopter carries a giant t-shirt of Argentina football player Lionel Messi over Rosario city, on Dec. 13.

The Messi jersey was seen in the skies of Argentina ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match between Argentina and Croatia, which ended with Argentina's victory (3-0).

A helicopter with a giant Messi jersey was seen flying over Rosario, Argentina 🇦🇷🐐🚁



(via @ConclusionRos) pic.twitter.com/gnOCCwoZ4b — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 13, 2022

The world's most famous player Leo was born in Rosario and he played for six years for the youth side of Newell's Old Boys, one of Rosario's main local clubs, scoring nearly 500 goals.

Following the football match yesterday, Argentina qualified for the final and is expected to either face France or Morocco.