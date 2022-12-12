  1. Home
  3. German newspaper accuses Moroccan team of antisemitism

Published December 12th, 2022 - 06:04 GMT
German newspaper
Morocco's defender #18 Jawad El Yamiq waves the Palestinian flag after his team the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Canada and Morocco at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 1, 2022, to advance to the round of 16. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)

ALBAWABA - German newspaper Die Tageszeitung accused the Moroccan national team of antisemitism for raising the Palestinian flag following its 1-0 defeat of Portugal in the the World Cup last weekend.

With the headline "Marokko liegt nicht in Palästina - Morocco is not in Palestine," the German newspaper, commonly referred to as Taz, fueled rebuke among people. It added that the team's success is "overlaid with a lot of Palestine symbolism."

Taz also decried football fans and Qataris who wore a 'pro-Palestinian' armbands, saying this is just a reflex to the 'One love' armband which the German national team was banned from wearing during the World Cup matches.

Mixed reactions emerged online following the article shared by the German newspaper. Some people reported the German newspaper to social media admins, accusing the paper of promoting hate speech and racism against Palestinians.

One person wrote: "German media redefines antisemitism as being pro-Palestine," while another declared: "It was never about human rights to them lmao."

Since the start of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Nov. 20, football fans and players shed light on the Palestinian conflict, and showed support by either wearing 'pro-Palestine' armbands or raising the Palestinian national flag in the stadiums and streets. They also shunned Israeli reporters desperately seeking interviews with Arabs attending the tournament.

