Glorifying the Mafia For Being Inclusive After Boss' Son Turns Out to be a Drag Queen?

Published December 11th, 2019 - 11:06 GMT
Mafia group is relaxing its rules on homosexuality (Shutterstock)

A prominent Mafia-like group based in Italy's southern Calabria region is becoming more inclusive of LGBTQ members in its ranks after a top crime boss learned his son was living as a drag queen named Lady Godiva. 

According to a report in The Times, anti-mafia prosecutor Nicola Gratteri discovered that the ‘Ndrangheta mafia organization is relaxing its rules even though homosexuality is still considered taboo among its older members. 

Gratteri eavesdropped on communications between the organized crime group, including letters that revealed a relationship between a boss and a young lieutenant and foot soldiers enjoying drag bars. 

"The Mafia have evolved along with society," Gratteri said in the report. "Gays can be accepted now, even as foot soldiers, so long as they don’t parade it in public.”

Historically even rumors of homosexuality in the Mafia were enough to get members killed. In 1992, head of New Jersey's DeCavalcante family was shot dead for having relationships with men.

Even though being gay or trans could undermine their image as "as tough, virile guys," Gratteri says they're evolving with the times. 

As a long-time anti-mafia investigator, he's had to live under police protection from death threats. But instead of receiving threats for revealing the ‘Ndrangheta's relaxed LGBTQ rules, Gratteri received letters of criticism for likening homosexuality to being soft. 

But the main factor behind the organization's newfound tolerance appears to be the crime boss' drag performing son, Lady Godiva. Despite this, social media users uncomfortably found themselves praising the Mafia for being progressive. 

While the news was fascinating to many, others felt it was glorifying crime organizations. 

The ‘Ndrangheta is one of the most powerful organized crime groups in Italy that allegedly dominates illegal activity worth billions, including cocaine smuggling and money laundering.


