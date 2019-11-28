Graphic: Videos of Brutal Dog Torture in Saudi Prompt Social Media War Against Animal Cruelty

Shocking videos of men in Saudi torturing dogs sparked massive outrage on social media.

One video showed a man beating his dog and cursing while he brutally tortured it for “making a mess.”

⁧#شخص_يعنف_كلب⁩



متداول مقطع فيديو لشخص يقوم بضرب كلبه عقابًا له بسبب "تخريب الاستراحة"، ومغردون يطالبون بمحاسبته.



قال تعالى: (وما من دآبة في الأرض ولا طائر يطير بجناحيه إلا أمم أمثالكم ما فرطنا في الكتاب من شيء ثم إلى رَبِّهِمْ يُحْشَرُونَ) { الأنعام: 38 }. pic.twitter.com/tdi04urx7R — وش سالفة الهاشتاق!⁦🇸🇦⁩ (@abt_tag) November 26, 2019

Translation: "A video of a man beating his dog has circulated social media. The man supposedly punished his dog for making a mess, and activists are demanding his arrest."

#شخص_يعنف_كلب

مخلي الكلب بالاستراحة ومتوقع انه يحافظ عليها مرتبة ولا يحوسها وبعدها يضربه بكل همجية بعد المشهد تحتار من الي ماعنده عقل فيهم ..اعتذر على الفاظه الغير مستغربة من شخص هذي تصرفاته pic.twitter.com/naoVTiEGaN — محمد بن عبدالوهاب 🇸🇦 (@m7mdona) November 26, 2019

Translation: "He abandons his dog for God knows how long and expect him to keep the place tidy, then tortures him for it.. This man is an animal, not the dog."

تنص وزارة البيئة والصناعة الإسائة للحيوان وتعذيبه عقوبته تصل الى 400 الف ريال والسجن والتشهير حسب مايرى ناظر القضية — ‏(﮼سامي ‏)نبحث في اللوائح والأنظمةلمساعدة الجميع⚖️ (@samiii_053) November 26, 2019

Translation: "The man should be punished for his crime, and according to the Ministry of Environment, he should be charged with 400,000 SAR and serve jail time.”

Another video of Saudi men cutting a puppy's tail off was also shared on social media.

#شخص_يعنف_جرو #شخص_يعنف_كلب

قلبي تفتت الله يفتت عظامكم اولادكم دواعش وين اهلهم دول!!!!!!

pic.twitter.com/H3hbawTmCt — سارا الشهري 🎗♀ (@__purplesoul__) November 26, 2019

Translation: “My heart shattered watching this..”

In addition to the two brutal videos, one Twitter user shared a video of a truck in a Saudi desert running over a dog multiple times, torturing it until it died.

لا تظلمنَّ إذا ما كنتَ مقتدرًا ..

فالظلمُ آخرُه يأتيك بالندمِ ..

نامتْ عيونُك والمظلومُ منتبهٌ ..

يدعو عليك وعينُ اللهِ لم تنمِ ..

الله يمهل لا يهمل ..



#شخص_يعنف_كلب pic.twitter.com/EYdBdi5uNy — محمد آل رشدان #مع_كتبي (@book_1991) November 26, 2019

As a response to the brutal footage of animal abuse that was shared on Saudi social media, activists created a hashtag #شخص_يعنف_كلب (Dog abuse), demanding the arrest of the men in the videos.

The incidents raised concerns on matters of animal rights in the Kingdom. Authorities are yet to make a statement on the issue and the fate of the abusers remains unknown.