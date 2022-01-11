  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Great Day For Equality: Maya Angelou Adorns The US Dollar Quarter

Great Day For Equality: Maya Angelou Adorns The US Dollar Quarter

Published January 11th, 2022 - 10:56 GMT
Maya Angelou
A fitting tribute to Maya Angelou who died in 2014 (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Its trending on all over the social media. Its about the late great Maya Angelou, the famous American writer, poet and activist who continues to make her voice heard on social and civil liberties in the United States.

A just printed new American quarter of a dollar has her face on it full frontal. The quarter is now blasting into circulation the US Mint has announced. She is the first-ever black woman ever to appear on the coin and its seen as a great move for social equality and black power in America.

One writes on social says: "As a leader in the civil rights movement, poet laureate, college professor, and actress, Maya Angelou's example of class, empowerment, and humility will continue to inspire Americans for centuries."

This is history being made against segregation. The new coin still features George Washington, the American leader on one side, but she is certainly on the other.

Another says:  "This makes my day complete. What a wonderful tribute and moment for this [US] country...."

Wikipaedia writes: "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings is a 1969 autobiography describing the early years of American writer and poet Maya Angelou. The first in a seven-volume series, it is a coming-of-age story that illustrates how strength of character and a love of literature can help overcome racism and trauma. The book begins when three-year-old Maya and her older brother are sent to Stamps, Arkansas, to live with their grandmother and ends when Maya becomes a mother at the age of 16. In the course of Caged Bird, Maya transforms from a victim of racism with an inferiority complex into a self-possessed, dignified young woman capable of responding to prejudice."

Tags:USAUS MintMaya AngelouAfrican-Americans

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...