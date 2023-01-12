Grounded US flights fuel widespread conspiracies

ALBAWABA - A technical glitch caused massive chaos at a United State airport, forcing all flights to be grounded.

Although the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) insisted on a system error, multiple conspiracy theories emerged online.

FAA said thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed on Wednesday after a system related to safety information for pilots failed. The government launched a probe into the technical glitch.

Some onw came out with a theory about the faa glitch, it was threat that is being covered up. Possible nuke or another air attack that needed the flights to be grounded. — Lord Draco Cast 🇺🇲 (@LordDraco3004) January 11, 2023

Meanwhile, several conspiracy theories popped up on social media, with some pointing to a cyber attack.

However, the FAA responded: "At this time, there is no evidence of a cyber attack."

Other conspiracies claimed that a nuke threat or missile launched from North Korea may have been the reason for the delay of about 1,000 flights, while some argued that it was due to fear of a new COVID-19 strain discovered in the vicinity.

Theory:

Has nobody considered the possibility the FAA grounded all flights due to credible intel of an imminent terrorist attack?



Govt might have grounded every flight, but the public was told it was due to computer failure. Or mybe it was hacked by terrorist? — Melanie Lauren🌺 (@Melanie_Lauren) January 11, 2023

A group of people started the rumor of an imminent terror plan planned by extremists, but that the government foiled it, preventing a recurrence of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks on New York's Twin Towers and other U.S. sites.

A conspiracy theory was claimed by a Twitter user who said that this is part of a plan to increase the sales of Prince Harry's new book, which he said was selling in the airport's terminal.

Theory: Most physical books are sold at airports. The computer system outage affecting flights in North America today are part of a covert plan to increase sales of prince Harry's ridiculous book to frustrated travelershttps://t.co/FPGAfKHv9j — Vic (@TheVicious_One) January 11, 2023

Flights resumed at around 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT), though airlines cautioned of the possibility of further delays.

The Independent reported that Canada is currently facing some mysterious air system outage as the U.S.