Halal or Haram! Saudi debates status of buying stars

Published July 30th, 2023 - 02:39 GMT
buying stars
(Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - Following huge promotion online and that many people are now buying stars in Saudi Arabia and register them in their names, an Islamic Sheikh finally answers whether it is Halal or Haram in Islam.

Saudis are now trading and buying stars for nominal prices that begins at $30, (which worths about 112 Saudi Riyal).

According to Saudi's Okaz newspapers, one of the companys that sells stars have created a new way to promote the new business. It added that the company, which it refused to reveal its name, is now gifting stars to certain people as a way to spread the trade.

buying stars

(Shutterstock)

After the massive buzz the buying stars have made in Saudi Arabia, many people on Saudi Arabia have split up as some said it is Haram in Islam, while others claimed that it should be Halal.

However, finally an Islamic religious man spoke out clarifying that purchasing stars is not right in Islam and it is considered "Haram."

A member of the Council of Senior Scholars, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Manea confirmed: "Selling and buying stars and renaming them in the name of the buyer is Haram. Stars are something from God and they belong to him and not for people so it is not right to purchase stars and so sellers are considered jugglers and their act is forbidden, injustice, slander and aggression."

