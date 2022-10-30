Saudis debate 'Halal' status of Halloween

Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority planned the first, biggest public Halloween celebration ever, the weekend of horror was opened with people wearing scary customs walking in the Boulevard Riyadh.

Saudis and visitors of Boulevard Riyadh wore super creepy clothes and customs imitating scary characters in movies and series in order to get free Boulevard entry during the past weekend in the first-ever public Halloween celebration in the Kingdom.

ويحدث أن الله خلقك في أحسن تقويم، ثم تختار أن تكون شيطاناً#هالوين_الرياض pic.twitter.com/Qke4jOVOI5 — Najat Daher (@DaherNajat) October 30, 2022

Translation: "God created you in the best figure, but you decided to become a devil."

Saudi Arabia's Halloween celebration is a part of the activities of the 2022 Riyadh season. The Saudi Entertainment Authority named this Halloween celebration the 'Carnival of Horror'.

Halloween celebration has ignited the debate again about the Halal or Haram of joining the west in celebrating such non-muslim events. Some people said Saudi Arabia is following the latest trends and it is harmful to enjoy Halloween or any other celebration.

هو انا الوحيده لي شايفه صور حلوين اوي 😍وحاسه انه رد فعل الناس اوفر ايه مشكله لما السعوديه تحتفل ب الهالوين يعني 🙄



مش شايفه عري ولا اصنام يعني ايه لاوفر ده #هالوين_الرياض pic.twitter.com/IsKdTldB3i — H@ppÿ Yasóò😌 (@Unique_Y24) October 29, 2022

Translation: "Is it only who think the photos are really nice and I think people are overreacting, why is it an issue for Saudi Arabia to celebrate Halloween."

While others heavily criticized celebrating Halloween saying it is a 'blind imitation' of the west and it is a non-Islamic celebration that is Haram to celebrate especially in Saudi Arabia where Masjid al-Haram and the holy Kaaba exist.

Muslims should only celebrate 'Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, Halloween and other celebrations are for Christain events, a person said.

About Halloween

Halloween, known also as All Saints' Eve, is a celebration marked almost worldwide on Oct. 31, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. It begins the observance of Allhallowtide, the time in the liturgical year dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs, and all the departed.

Dressing up in costumes and going "guising" was prevalent in Scotland and Ireland at Halloween by the late 19th century.