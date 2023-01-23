Harvard University changes policy on Kenneth Roth

  1. Home
Sally Shakkour

Published January 23rd, 2023 - 10:36 GMT
Harvard University
Human Rights Watch (HRW) executive director Kenneth Roth poses for a portrait in New York City on August 24, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Harvard University revised its decision on the fellowship of Kenneth Roth, the former executive director of Human Rights Watch (HRW). 

The university has decided to offer Roth a fellowship. The decision was made ahead of massive backlashes during the past weeks.

Harvard University earlier refused to allow the ex-HRW director due to his position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and his criticism of Israel's oppression of Palestinians.

In a statement, the dean at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government explained that Roth was rejected based on an evaluation of Roth's potential contributions to Harvard and that the initial decision was an error, NPR reported.

Multiple discussions emerged online where people decried the first decision by Harvard University to ban giving Roth the fellowship. Some people said the university is suppressing the freedom of expression.

Kenneth Roth, 67, was the executive director of Human Rights Watch from 1993 to 2022. He is an American attorney, human rights activist, and writer.

