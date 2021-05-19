Has Google's YouTube Joined Censorship Efforts Against Palestine's News?

It is no secret that internet users are protesting what they describe as "unprecedented censorship" when it comes to sharing pro-Palestinian content in the last several weeks, in the wake of the latest escalations between Palestinians and Israel.

Days after Palestinian online users voiced out their concerns that Facebook and Instagram are banning people who share content advocating the Palestinian stance in internet conversations, users have reported that Google-owned YouTube has restricted the live streaming of the Qatar-based Aljazeera news channel, flagging it as "inappropriate for some users."

Online people have repeatedly argued that Silicon Valley's internet giants are trying to stop the influx of pro-Palestinian posts and tweets across social media amid the mounting conflict in Gaza and the West Bank which was triggered by tensions in Jerusalem during the month of Ramadan.

Israel has begun deliberately targeting the international press in Gaza, flattening the offices of @AP and @AlJazeera as the IDF continues to pummel the impoverished Palestinian enclave.



🔗: https://t.co/2LBgbord53#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/wB7SztRw0o — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) May 15, 2021

However, the growing criticism of social media platforms' 'censorship' of news has reached its peak as viewers of Aljazeera's Arabic channel saw the YouTube's restriction message, accusing Israel of "pressuring social media companies to push their own narrative."

On the 15th of May, an Israeli airstrike hit Al Jalaa tower which houses Aljazeera's and AP's offices in Gaza. The attack has been condemned internationally as "an Israeli war crime."