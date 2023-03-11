Has Lebanon recognized Israel?

ALBAWABA - A copy of the document on the demarcation of maritime borders between Israel and Lebanon was released by the United Nations dragging criticism about whether Beirut recognized Tel Aviv.

The UN shared a copy of the agreement on its official website triggering debates on social media where some users reportedly said that "Lebanon officially joined the countries that recognize Israel as an independent country."

الأمم المتحدة تنشر عبر موقعها الالكتروني الرسمي اتفاقية ترسيم الحدود بين دولة لبنان ودولة إسرائيل الموقعة بتاريخ ٢٧ أكتوبر ٢٠٢٢



🔴لبنان انضم رسمياً الى الدول المعترفة باسرائيل كدولة سيدة مستقلة



🔴"المقاومة" المزعومة باتت رسمياً حرس حدود للحدود الاسرائيلية وأداة احتلال في لبنان pic.twitter.com/kqK9sHcOqx — طوني بولس (@TonyBouloss) March 10, 2023

According to the document, which was first shared by the UN and recorded as No. 71836, "the secretary–general of the United Nations hereby certifies that the following international agreement has been registered with the secretariat in accordance with article 102 of the charter of the United Nations … constituting a maritime agreement between the state of Israel and the Lebanese Republic (with the letters, Oct. 18, 2020) Jerusalem, Oct. 27, 2020, and Baabda Oct. 27, 2022."

وثيقة رقم ٧١٨٣٦ موقعة من الامين العام للامم المتحدة تؤكد ان اتفاق #ترسيم_الحدود_البحرية بين #لبنان و #إسرائيل عبارة عن معاهدة دولية بين دولتين سندا لـ المادة ١٠٢ من ميثاق الامم المتحدة!#المعاهدة_اعتراف #التطبيع_الاقتصادي

وينهم جماعة #التطبيع_خيانة#تل_أبيب #نلتقي … pic.twitter.com/8vYD86FQQ8 — Houssein El-Khatib ( حسين الخطيب ) (@HosseinElkhatib) March 9, 2023

Former Lebanese President Micheal Aoun and ex-Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid agreed on two separate letters approving the text of the maritime borders deal.

Both letters were delivered to the United States mediator, Amos Hochstein, without handshakes between the representatives of the two parties.

بعدما نشرت الأمم المتحدة عبر موقعها الالكتروني الرسمي اتفاقية ترسيم الحدود بين دولة لبنان و "دولة إسرائيل"

هالشي بيعني انو لبنان صار رسمياً من الدول المعترفة ب "اسرائيل" ك "دولة".

وهيك اتفاقية مستحيل كانت تصير لو ما حzب الله موافق.#صب_عمي_صب🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/qgjkhupceK — Liliane Me ‎(⁨ܠܝܠܝܐܢ ܡܣܣܘ⁩) (@LilianeM8) March 10, 2023

According to the deal signed by both officials, Lebanon was given the rights of the Qana field, which is shared in part with Israel, provided that French energy company TotalEnergie, will be responsible to drill and to pay part of its resulting revenues to Tel Aviv.

On the other hand. Israel was granted the Karish field in its entirety.

نشرت الأمم المتحدة عبر موقعها الألكتروني الرسمي اتفاقية ترسيم الحدود بين دولة لبنان ودولة

إسرائيل يعني للتوضيح اكثر لبنان انضم رسميا الى الدول المعترفة

بإسرائيل كدولة سيدة اما مقاومتكن هلاء صار فيكن تغلوها وتشربوها او تعتبرون حرس حدود للحدود الإسرائيلية وأداة احتلال للبنان pic.twitter.com/GjHceQwWax — Lara. Hadad (@LH_88eph) March 10, 2023

In 2020, several Arab countries normalized relations with Israel, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.