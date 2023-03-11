Has Lebanon recognized Israel?

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - A copy of the document on the demarcation of maritime borders between Israel and Lebanon was released by the United Nations dragging criticism about whether Beirut recognized Tel Aviv.

The UN shared a copy of the agreement on its official website triggering debates on social media where some users reportedly said that "Lebanon officially joined the countries that recognize Israel as an independent country."

According to the document, which was first shared by the UN and recorded as No. 71836, "the secretary–general of the United Nations hereby certifies that the following international agreement has been registered with the secretariat in accordance with article 102 of the charter of the United Nations … constituting a maritime agreement between the state of Israel and the Lebanese Republic (with the letters, Oct. 18, 2020) Jerusalem, Oct. 27, 2020, and Baabda Oct. 27, 2022."

Former Lebanese President Micheal Aoun and ex-Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid agreed on two separate letters approving the text of the maritime borders deal. 

Both letters were delivered to the United States mediator, Amos Hochstein, without handshakes between the representatives of the two parties.

According to the deal signed by both officials, Lebanon was given the rights of the Qana field, which is shared in part with Israel, provided that French energy company TotalEnergie, will be responsible to drill and to pay part of its resulting revenues to Tel Aviv.

On the other hand. Israel was granted the Karish field in its entirety.

In 2020, several Arab countries normalized relations with Israel, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

