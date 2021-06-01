  1. Home
The Internet Is Confused: Is Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah Dead?

Published June 1st, 2021 - 06:04 GMT
Hassan Nasrallah
No official statements have responded to the rumors so far. (AFP)

Since last night, social media networks have been circulating rumors that Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah has died to COVID-19, despite no official sources on the news.

According to online people, Nasrallah's latest appearance on the 25th of May suggested he was infected with COVID-19, saying that he "had coughed several times" during the speech he delivered on the day Lebanese celebrate the 2000 Israeli withdrawal from Southern Lebanon, in what is locally known as "liberation day."

During the speech, Nasrallah admitted to having health issues that were causing his heavy coughing that he could barely finish his sentences.

Tweets announcing Nasrallah's "unconfirmed death" have flooded the internet with many saying that his health "had deteriorated overnight" and that "he has been in a coma since." Yet, no users have revealed their sources or whether the secretary-general of Hezbollah is being treated in a hospital or not.

Nasrallah has been the leader of the Lebanese-based Iranian-backed Hezbollah since 1992, after the group's former leader Abbas Al-Musawi was assassinated by Israel in Nabatiyeh to the south of Lebanon, an area that was then under Israeli occupation.

