'Hijab is Our Right': Expel The Indian Ambassador Kuwaitis Demand

ALBAWABA - The 'ban-the-hijab' in schools and colleges in India is creating such a altercations that emotions are being stirred across the Arab world for seeing their Indian hijabi-clad sisters harassed and tormented in streets by Hindu nationalists and being stopped at the gate of educational institutions in the southern part of the country and in such places as Karnataka.

Kuwaitis have got so upset at watching the live scenes of harassment over the past few weeks they started different hashtags to show their solidarity with their Muslims brethren and sisters and their anger at the Indian government for allowing schools and colleges to ban the hijab.

Stop intruding on muslim girls.



And as a kuwaiti citizen i demand to kick out all the Hindus in Kuwait. They are not welcome anymore.



#भारतीय_राजदूत_को_खदेड़ना#طرد_السفير_الهندي@PMOIndia @AmbSibiGeorge pic.twitter.com/xsouxsnl1y — Abdellah Belfakir (@Belfakir_Ab) February 23, 2022

Different hashtags are being made on the social media the most prominent of which is ( #Expel_Indian_Ambassador #طرد_السفير_الهندي) to demonstrate their annoyance at what is happening as expressed by the many videoclips that show hijab students and young Muslim women being booed for their traditional Islamic dress code and wear.

The Ambassador of India in Kuwait, you are not welcome in Kuwait 🇰🇼



refusing to the organised persecution practiced by the Indian regime against Muslims in India#طرد_السفير_الهندي.



#Expel_Indian_Ambassador#ساحة_الإرادة pic.twitter.com/LDuK0MqNAC — zohair alduaij (@Alduaijz2020) February 23, 2022

Comments have been rife on social with different posts saying Kuwaitis demand the expulsion of the Indian Ambassador from Kuwait and that this Gulf country condemns and refuses the "organized persecution practiced by the Indian regime against Muslims in India".

It's a public demand from us, the Saudi people, to expell the Indian ambassador from our country as a condemnation & refusal of the organised persecution practiced by the Indian regime against Muslims in India.#भारतीय_राजदूत_को_खदेड़ना#طرد_السفير_الهندي@PMOIndia @drausaf pic.twitter.com/EufZRBDs3a — الكتبي التيمي القرشي (@kingstocks) February 23, 2022

Under the same hashtag one says: "Indian Ambassador in Kuwait You are not welcome in my country" while others said Indian Hindus should be expelled from all of the Gulf countries.

What level of hindutva journalism it should be ashamed of how a hijabi woman is being surrounded and harassed. @amnesty @hrw @freepressunltd @UNHumanRights #Expel_Indian_Ambassador #طرد_السفير_الهندي pic.twitter.com/SUrWM1VAvn — Four Walls (@FourFourwalls) February 23, 2022 Under the (#Expel_Indian_Ambassador) many are calling for the boycotting of Indian products and their removal from the shelves of cooperative societies.

YES , it’s the duty of all cooperative societies to boycott Indian products in reaction to what is happening to our Muslim brothers and sisters at the hands of the extremist Hindu party in India. #Expel_Indian_Ambassador #طرد_السفير_الهندي #Boycott_Hindu_Products #IndianMuslims pic.twitter.com/Dfm5Epw2pG — المحامي⚖مجبل الشريكة (@MJALSHRIKA) February 23, 2022

The pictures of the Indian students being stopped at the gate for wearing the hijab is also being condemned in Turkey with protests against such actions.



