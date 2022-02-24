  1. Home
'Hijab is Our Right': Expel The Indian Ambassador Kuwaitis Demand

Published February 24th, 2022 - 05:43 GMT
'Hijab is our right'
ALBAWABA - The 'ban-the-hijab' in schools and colleges in India is creating such a altercations that emotions are being stirred across the Arab world for seeing their Indian hijabi-clad sisters harassed and tormented in streets by Hindu nationalists and being stopped at the gate of educational institutions in the southern part of the country and in such places as Karnataka. 

Kuwaitis have got so upset at watching the live scenes of harassment over the past few weeks they started different hashtags to show their solidarity with their Muslims brethren and sisters and their anger at the Indian government for allowing schools and colleges to ban the hijab.

Different hashtags are being made on the social media the most prominent of which is ( #Expel_Indian_Ambassador #طرد_السفير_الهندي) to demonstrate their annoyance at what is happening as expressed by the many videoclips that show hijab students and young Muslim women being booed for their traditional Islamic dress code and wear. 

Comments have been rife on social with different posts saying Kuwaitis demand the expulsion of the Indian Ambassador from Kuwait and that this Gulf country condemns and refuses the "organized persecution practiced by the Indian regime against Muslims in India".

Under the same hashtag one says: "Indian Ambassador in Kuwait You are not welcome in my country" while others said Indian Hindus should be expelled from all of the Gulf countries.

The pictures of the Indian students being stopped at the gate for wearing the hijab is also being condemned in Turkey with protests against such actions.


 

