Hijabi Female Cartoons! Social Media Users Mock Iran’s Latest Fatwa

Twitter users have launched a wave of mockery comments and memes on Iran after a Fatwa calling to impose hijab on T.V. female cartoon characters.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, revealed that all female cartoon characters must not appear on local T.V. channels without a veil and they should wear hijab.

Khamenei didn’t talk about the consequences of keeping female cartoons without hijab. However, he said it is important to highlight saying; he is afraid “that girls might grow up not wearing the veil.”

Political activists in Iran have slammed this announcement, describing it as "toxic," considering that people in power "are obsessed with the hair of anything female."

Nevertheless, tons of other people have taken it to social media to make fun of the leader’s Fatwa by turning their favorite female and male characters into more preservative ones.

قبل فتوای vs بعد فتوا pic.twitter.com/CDKVPV1s9I — رادیکال⁦⁦ (@RadicalFarsi) February 20, 2021

Iranian journalists and activists mocked the news on Twitter writing: “This is not a joke! The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran declared that even women in cartoons must wear the veil.”

Masih Alinejad also added: "Even female insects like bees must wear hijabs! Their obsession with female hair is toxic. These people are in power in Iran."

In fact, Iran is very strict when it comes to hijab and veil as movie creators usually are under a lot of restrictions. Immoral acts are cut down from the movies, while inappropriate movies, which are considered hostile to Islamic values are being banned all over the country.

Not only movies and cartoons, but women in Iran have undergone tough restrictions since the Islamic revolution in 1979 and face being jailed or even sentenced to death if they remove their hijab or abandon wearing it in public.

Iran has a long history of punishing women for not being veiled as a lot of women have received decades jail term just for not wearing their hijabs in public such as Saba Kord Afshari, who was sentenced to 24 years for removing her veil.