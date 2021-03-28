How is Hillary Clinton Involved in the Suez Canal Blockage?

As attempts to refloat the wedged cargo ship in the Suez Canal continue, the unusual event has been sparking a lot of global conversations just as much as conspiracy theories.

The Suez Canal was closed twice. Once when Israel/UK/France attacked Egypt in 1956, & a 2nd time when Israel attacked Egypt and neighbors in 1967. Evergreen was HRC’s code name. Evergreen is also the name of a Taiwanese shipping company that’s linked to human trafficking. pic.twitter.com/cBL0rWqqMg — Teresa AnnMarie (@TeresaFreeThink) March 23, 2021

Cargo ships stranded in Suez Canal halts shipping between Europe and Asia.

Clintons, Laura Silsby, Haiti, Amber Alerts & Human Trafficking — Ulysses Mouse (@MouseUlysses) March 27, 2021

On Telegram, an account associated with the US-based QAnon conspiracy theory has linked the Ever Given incident with the former US candidate for presidency Hillary Clinton.

According to this theory, the Japanese-owned Ever Given was "deliberately" stuck at the Egyptian Suez Canal "as a cover for a human trafficking activity."

I said last night -only half joking- that conspiracy theorists might pick up and run with the fact that Hillary Clinton’s Secret Service code name is Evergreen. And there we are. It’s a SIGN, SHEEPLE!!! (that we’re all losing our minds) pic.twitter.com/LXQOb02kHb — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) March 24, 2021

Despite experts statements linking the incident to the fact that the ship, which is one of the largest in the world, was impacted by strong desert wind last week, causing it to block traffic across the vital waterway, believers in the QAnon theory have suggested that "the ship is actually being used by a sex trafficking ring owned by Hillary Clinton, aimed to smuggle children."

"Evergreen" was hillary clintons code name during the 90's...interesting how often these shipping containers get caught up in weirdness...human trafficking allegations in which trucks mysteriously pass inspections without being inspected and apparently traffic jams too. https://t.co/6oh3IZuVYE — Sasha Edwards (@catmoonwarrior) March 27, 2021

However, the message that has gone viral across the internet has provided very little proof of this claim, other than saying that the name of the company that owns the ship "is the same code name Clinton used during the 1990s."

For years now, individuals who believe in the QAnon theory have linked several international events and American politicians and celebrities who have been strongly criticized by the former US President Donald Trump to human trafficking rings.